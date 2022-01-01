https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684255Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold chalice png object sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8684255View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1071 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1594 x 2232 pxCompatible with :Gold chalice png object sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMore