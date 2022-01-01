https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684732Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhiladelphia's sky-scrapers clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8684732View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4352 x 2901 px | 300 dpi | 159.79 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4352 x 2901 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Philadelphia's sky-scrapers clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore