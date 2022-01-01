rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685054
Vintage floral frame, pink rectangle shape, remixed from the artworks by Johann Georg van Caspel
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage floral frame, pink rectangle shape, remixed from the artworks by Johann Georg van Caspel

More
Premium
Royalty Free Photo
ID : 
8685054

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage floral frame, pink rectangle shape, remixed from the artworks by Johann Georg van Caspel

More