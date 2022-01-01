https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685054Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage floral frame, pink rectangle shape, remixed from the artworks by Johann Georg van CaspelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8685054View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2380 x 3332 px | 300 dpiVintage floral frame, pink rectangle shape, remixed from the artworks by Johann Georg van CaspelMore