https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685424Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStatue of Liberty, New York's landmark collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8685424View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3261 x 4892 px | 300 dpi | 121.34 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3261 x 4892 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Statue of Liberty, New York's landmark collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More