Statue of Liberty, New York's landmark collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 8685424 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3261 x 4892 px | 300 dpi | 121.34 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 3261 x 4892 px | 300 dpi