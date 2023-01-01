https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685427Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStatue of Liberty png sticker, New York's landmark on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8685427View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3261 x 4892 pxCompatible with :Statue of Liberty png sticker, New York's landmark on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More