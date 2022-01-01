https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685556Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage beige paper clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8685556View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 261.25 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage beige paper clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore