https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685869Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt nouveau frame background, flower ornament design psd, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8685869View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 138.38 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Art nouveau frame background, flower ornament design psd, remixed by rawpixelMore