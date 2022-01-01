https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685873Edit RemixSaveSaveCustom TextLeafy patterned frame background, black vintage design psd, remixed by rawpixelMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8685873View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 102.38 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Leafy patterned frame background, black vintage design psd, remixed by rawpixelMore