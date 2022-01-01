https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685883Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage floral frame background, yellow ornamental design, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8685883View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiVintage floral frame background, yellow ornamental design, remixed by rawpixelMore