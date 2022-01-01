rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685894
Leafy patterned frame background, black vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Edit Remix
Save
Custom Text

Leafy patterned frame background, black vintage design, remixed by rawpixel

More
Free
Royalty Free Photo
ID : 
8685894

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Leafy patterned frame background, black vintage design, remixed by rawpixel

More