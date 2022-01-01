https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686244Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen bottle clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8686244View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2543 x 3561 px | 300 dpi | 67.57 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2543 x 3561 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Green bottle clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore