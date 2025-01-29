Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustrationchampiontransparent pngpngpeoplearttrophyvintagePng Maurice Desvallières' Porteur d'Amphore on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 450 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2675 x 4754 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHorse championship ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064865/horse-championship-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licensePng Maurice Desvallières' Porteur d'Amphore on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687623/png-art-stickerView licenseHorse championship ephemera remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823426/horse-championship-ephemera-remix-background-editable-designView licenseMaurice Desvallières' Porteur d'Amphore psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687619/psd-vintage-illustration-womanView licenseDance competition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707142/dance-competition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaurice Desvallières' Porteur d'Amphore illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720845/vector-people-art-trophyView licenseDance competition Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735739/dance-competitionView licensePorteur d'Amphore (1899) by Maurice Desvallières. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627127/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBallet classes Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9753502/ballet-classes-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePorteur d'Amphore (1899) by Maurice Desvallières. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765308/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGolden trophy, business success paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922362/golden-trophy-business-success-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseMaurice Desvallières' Porteur d'Amphore. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687627/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseTrophy sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705327/trophy-sticker-editable-designView licenseMaurice Desvallières' Porteur d'Amphore. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687625/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseBallet classes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726581/ballet-classes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaurice Desvallières' Porteur d'Amphore psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687618/psd-vintage-illustration-womanView licenseDance competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512400/dance-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaurice Desvallières' Porteur d'Amphore illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721339/vector-people-art-trophyView licenseDance competition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707139/dance-competition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVintage ornamental png frame, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687620/png-frame-artView licenseDance competition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707146/dance-competition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseVintage ornamental frame. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687624/image-frame-art-vintageView licenseDance competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732390/dance-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage ornamental frame psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687616/psd-frame-vintage-illustrationView licenseSport champions png element, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207325/sport-champions-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseVintage ornamental frame, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683737/vintage-ornamental-frame-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGolden trophy background, business success paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957627/golden-trophy-background-business-success-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseHand holding trophy png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712998/hand-holding-trophy-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseBallet classes social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969696/ballet-classes-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseHand holding trophy isolated imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10297772/hand-holding-trophy-isolated-imageView licenseWinning trophy emoticon 3D stickerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8637509/winning-trophy-emoticon-stickerView licenseGolden trophy png element set, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991313/golden-trophy-png-element-set-transparent-backgroundView licenseChampion trophy, success & achievementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704610/champion-trophy-success-achievementView licenseBusiness people png illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567103/png-people-illustrationView licenseBallet classes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104914/ballet-classes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGolden trophy element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990949/golden-trophy-element-setView licenseJunior class Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151972/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePng Cheerful man holding golden trophy, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324461/png-golden-celebrationView licenseSport champions collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198089/sport-champions-collage-remix-editable-designView license3D gold trophy, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956179/gold-trophy-collage-element-psdView license