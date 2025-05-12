Edit ImageCropNui2SaveSaveEdit Imagewatermelonwatermelon illustration19th centuryvintage watermelon illustrationvintagefruittransparent pngpngWatermelon png sticker, tropical fruit on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 534 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2600 x 1734 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatermelon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11974975/watermelon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage watermelon png sticker, fruit on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688756/png-watercolor-artView licenseFood market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975003/food-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWatermelon png sticker, tropical fruit on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687891/png-watercolor-artView licenseThanksgiving theme collage element, editable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22679456/image-plant-png-transparent-leavesView licenseVintage watermelon, fruit illustration. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688733/image-watercolor-art-vintageView licenseVintage gardening poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775680/vintage-gardening-poster-templateView licenseWatermelon sticker, tropical fruit, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754625/vector-fruit-art-watercolorView licenseWatermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseWatermelon, tropical fruit illustration. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687897/image-watercolor-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseEditable red fruit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213515/editable-red-fruit-design-element-setView licenseWatermelon sticker, tropical fruit, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16659228/watermelon-sticker-tropical-fruit-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAesthetic fruit embroidery, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380702/aesthetic-fruit-embroidery-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseWatermelon, tropical fruit illustration. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687894/image-watercolor-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseThanksgiving theme collage set, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334707/image-plant-png-transparent-leavesView licenseVintage watermelon, fruit collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688750/psd-watercolor-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801335/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseVintage watermelon sticker, fruit, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16659293/vintage-watermelon-sticker-fruit-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWatermelon, tropical fruit collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687893/psd-watercolor-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseArt Nouveau Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213134/art-nouveau-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseWatermelon, tropical fruit collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687896/psd-watercolor-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseNaturally sweet Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18645368/naturally-sweet-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWatermelon on a Plate (mid 19th century) by American 19th Century. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627723/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseWatermelon (mid 19th century) painting by American 19th Century. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543935/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894037/vintage-collection-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseAesthetic fruit tree. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8587761/png-aesthetic-watercolorView licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800403/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseAesthetic fruit tree. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8587737/png-aesthetic-watercolorView licenseVintage collection Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894024/vintage-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAesthetic fruit tree. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8587755/png-aesthetic-watercolorView licenseVegan product Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseAesthetic fruit tree. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8587724/png-aesthetic-watercolorView licenseGala night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970746/gala-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAesthetic fruit tree, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684623/aesthetic-fruit-tree-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage boutique editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723404/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseAesthetic fruit tree, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754785/aesthetic-fruit-tree-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800200/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseAesthetic fruit tree, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754668/aesthetic-fruit-tree-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license