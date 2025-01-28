Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagebuddha png transparentbuddhabuddha pngtransparent pngpngartblackvintageSeated Buddha sculpture png, religious statue on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal PhotographyInfoOriginal photograph digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2966 x 3708 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVesak day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706046/vesak-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSeated Buddha sculpture, religious statue psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689224/psd-art-vintage-pinkView licenseVesak day Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176468/vesak-day-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePng Head of a Buddha sculpture on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628109/png-art-stickerView licenseHappy Buddha day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14522068/happy-buddha-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of a Buddha sculpture collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628110/psd-art-vintage-collage-elementView licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSeated Buddha (19th–early 20th century) sculpture. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627711/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVesak day Facebook post template, editable design Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706212/png-ancient-antique-artView licenseHead of a Buddha (4th century) sculpture. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627755/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVesak day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705239/vesak-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePNG Buddha statue sticker with white border, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262479/png-sticker-collage-elementView licenseBuddha statue blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801695/buddha-statue-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseEnshrined Buddha png, gold religious statue on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684472/png-art-stickerView licenseBuddha statue Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7889313/buddha-statue-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensePNG aesthetic Buddha head sticker with white border, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266458/png-aesthetic-artView licenseHappy Buddha day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209832/happy-buddha-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha statue png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729321/buddha-statue-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseBuddha statue Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642321/buddha-statue-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePNG aesthetic Buddha head sculpture sticker with white border, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267029/png-aesthetic-artView licenseInner peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13490832/inner-peace-poster-templateView licenseAesthetic Buddha head png on transparent background, limestone sculpture. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8561200/png-aesthetic-artView licenseBecome a Buddhist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13490532/become-buddhist-poster-templateView licenseAesthetic Buddha head paper element with white borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266365/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseArt & History classhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11651378/art-history-classView licenseAesthetic Buddha head sculpture png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8560060/png-aesthetic-artView licenseArt & History class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908100/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAesthetic Buddha head sculpture png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559947/png-aesthetic-artView licenseCafe promotion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001590/cafe-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAesthetic Buddha head sculpture paper element with white borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267082/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseCafe promotion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14831954/cafe-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBuddha statue paper element with white borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9261834/buddha-statue-paper-element-with-white-borderView licenseAesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522858/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-background-gold-designView licensePNG Buddha statue sticker with white border, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339105/png-sticker-collageView licenseHappy Buddha day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452322/happy-buddha-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha statue png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639170/buddha-statue-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseBuddha's quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632336/buddhas-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBuddha statue png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623330/buddha-statue-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseAesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522395/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-background-gold-designView licenseAesthetic Buddha head sculpture psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559949/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView license