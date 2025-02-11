Edit ImageCrop16SaveSaveEdit Imagepaint sealakesideoil paintingakseli gallen-kallelacastle paintingsby inheritancelake paintingpublic domain artLakeside landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1125 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3543 x 3322 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3543 x 3322 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArts crafts fair Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697008/arts-crafts-fair-instagram-post-templateView licenseLakeside landscape (1911) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688983/image-art-tree-skyFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166416/painting-class-poster-templateView licenseAutumn landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689397/image-plant-art-treeFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697016/painting-class-instagram-post-templateView licenseAutumn landscape (1911) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688980/image-plant-art-treeFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166447/painting-class-facebook-story-templateView licenseRauma church, 1905, by Akseli Gallen-Kallelahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864001/rauma-church-1905-akseli-gallen-kallelaFree Image from public domain licensePainting class blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166358/painting-class-blog-banner-templateView licenseAutumn landscape, first snow, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689364/image-public-domain-nature-yellowFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView licenseFirst snow (1890 - 1915) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688986/image-public-domain-nature-yellowFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827860/png-1909-africa-africanView licenseNature landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689375/image-public-domain-nature-grassFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055774/kayaking-woman-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEvening landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689333/image-public-domain-blue-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055773/kayaking-woman-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with sheep, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689336/image-public-domain-landscape-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseGolden Eagle by a Lake (1897) oil painting art by Ferdinand von Wright. Original public domain image from The Finnish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184873/image-sky-vintage-goldenFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseRed sea, 1910, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689362/image-public-domain-blue-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050447/image-angel-person-artView licenseMount Kenya, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689351/image-public-domain-wood-natureFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events blog banner template, original art illustration from Maria Wiik, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254268/png-cat-animalView licenseDwarf tree, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689363/image-tree-public-domain-woodFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseTana river in Kenya, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689356/image-tree-public-domain-woodFree Image from public domain licenseWhispers of Rococo Facebook post template, original art illustration from François Boucher, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055187/image-angel-person-artView licenseThe rushes (1884) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688999/image-public-domain-nature-grassFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777139/sailing-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseAutumn landscape, first snow, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689337/image-public-domain-forest-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView licenseNature landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689341/image-cloud-art-treeFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23092713/image-angel-person-artView licenseTao's home at night, New Mexico, USA, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689347/image-public-domain-nature-houseFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055776/kayaking-woman-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSunset on the savannah, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689378/image-art-tree-skyFree Image from public domain licenseBonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseMount Kenya, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689335/image-tree-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain license