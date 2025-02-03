Edit ImageCrop38SaveSaveEdit Imagewinter paintinglandscape paintingpublic domain winter paintingwinter landscape paintingwinter oil paintingsnowscapewinterpine treeSnowy forest, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 642 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 842 x 1575 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 842 x 1575 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNew Year celebration, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522173/new-year-celebration-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseSnowscape (1900) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688973/image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseWinter magic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506074/winter-magic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAt a building site, 1906, by Akseli Gallen-Kallelahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864932/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716942/winter-holiday-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscape from haikko, 1892 - 1893, by Albert Edelfelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864027/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913526/painting-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEvening landscape (1899) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688992/image-public-domain-blue-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseHello winter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779673/hello-winter-poster-templateView licenseEvening landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689333/image-public-domain-blue-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas lights, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519699/christmas-lights-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseAutumn landscape, first snow (1897) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688990/image-public-domain-forest-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseWinter vacation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717274/winter-vacation-instagram-post-templateView licenseSunshine on snow (1906) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688985/image-tree-public-domain-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseWinter landscape border, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381488/winter-landscape-border-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseAutumn landscape (1911) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688980/image-plant-art-treeFree Image from public domain licenseHappy winter Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506072/happy-winter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWinter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689384/image-tree-public-domain-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521873/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseAutumn landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689397/image-plant-art-treeFree Image from public domain licenseSnow effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24194858/snow-effectView licenseAutumn landscape, first snow, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689337/image-public-domain-forest-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseGoodbye winter mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815618/goodbye-winter-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseLandscape with sheep (1884) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688984/image-public-domain-landscape-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseSnowy escapes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709739/snowy-escapes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWinter, study for the Juselius Mausoleum frescoes (1902) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688998/image-art-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHello winter Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788109/hello-winter-instagram-story-templateView licenseLandscape with sheep, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689336/image-public-domain-landscape-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseHappy winter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668462/happy-winter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMount Kenya (1909 - 1910) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688997/image-tree-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseFestive season poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12935931/festive-season-poster-templateView licenseWinter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689391/image-art-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHello winter wish poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597082/hello-winter-wish-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTaos home in moonlight (1925) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688989/image-public-domain-nature-houseFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas decor poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787479/christmas-decor-poster-templateView licenseLakeside landscape from tavastia, Hjalmar Munsterhjelmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864013/lakeside-landscape-from-tavastiaFree Image from public domain licenseSnowy escapes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596793/snowy-escapes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFirst snow (1890 - 1915) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688986/image-public-domain-nature-yellowFree Image from public domain licenseWinter landscape border, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381559/winter-landscape-border-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseTao's home at night, New Mexico, USA, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689347/image-public-domain-nature-houseFree Image from public domain license