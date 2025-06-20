Edit ImageCrop34SaveSaveEdit Imagealbert edelfeltpublic domain oil paintinglake paintinglandscape oil paintinglandscape paintingalbertedelfeltlake artAutumn landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 987 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1575 x 1914 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1575 x 1914 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061557/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpring landscape (1885 - 1889) oil painting by Albert Edelfelt.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689087/image-public-domain-nature-greenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061582/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSun rising at the ocean, oil painting. Original public domain image by Juho Mäkelä from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689360/image-public-domain-nature-seaFree Image from public domain licenseNature holiday Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774899/nature-holiday-facebook-post-templateView licenseLowland cottage, oil painting. Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689355/image-art-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062466/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAutumn clouds, oil painting. Original public domain image by Juho Mäkelä from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689380/image-clouds-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062428/famous-painting-patterned-washi-tape-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNature landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689341/image-cloud-art-treeFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Forest by Lake Bagsværd painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822889/png-aged-art-artworkView licenseLakeside landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689345/image-art-tree-skyFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055773/kayaking-woman-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with sheep, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689336/image-public-domain-landscape-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055774/kayaking-woman-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAutumn landscape, first snow, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689364/image-public-domain-nature-yellowFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055776/kayaking-woman-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAutumn landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689349/image-clouds-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060716/kayaking-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLake view, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689366/image-cloud-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking art remix, woman kayaking . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057501/kayaking-art-remix-woman-kayaking-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape sketch from hamari, 1885, by Albert Edelfelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865327/image-art-public-domain-woodFree Image from public domain licenseSolo travel art remix, woman kayaking . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057343/solo-travel-art-remix-woman-kayaking-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBig tree, oil painting. Original public domain image by Juho Mäkelä from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689372/image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseSolo travel desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057356/solo-travel-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRed sea, 1910, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689362/image-public-domain-blue-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking desktop wallpaper, woman background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057536/kayaking-desktop-wallpaper-woman-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMount Kenya, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689351/image-public-domain-wood-natureFree Image from public domain licenseArt fair Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049948/art-fair-instagram-post-templateView licenseDwarf tree, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689363/image-tree-public-domain-woodFree Image from public domain licenseArt camp Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049925/art-camp-instagram-post-templateView licenseEvening landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689333/image-public-domain-blue-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseDragon and warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664122/dragon-and-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAutumn landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689397/image-plant-art-treeFree Image from public domain licenseGoodbye summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572317/goodbye-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseNature landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689375/image-public-domain-nature-grassFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055775/kayaking-woman-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMount Kenya, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689335/image-tree-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh border design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16187606/van-gogh-border-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseMt. Donia Sabuk, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689381/image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license