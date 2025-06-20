rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Red sea, 1910, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
Save
Edit Image
akseli gallen-kalleladigital paintingpublic domainpaintingartlandscapes paintings free public domainblue mountain paintingoil painting
Painting class poster template
Painting class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166416/painting-class-poster-templateView license
Red sea (1910) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Red sea (1910) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688981/image-public-domain-blue-mountainFree Image from public domain license
Arts crafts fair Instagram post template
Arts crafts fair Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697008/arts-crafts-fair-instagram-post-templateView license
Mount Kenya (1909 - 1910) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Mount Kenya (1909 - 1910) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688997/image-tree-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain license
Painting class Instagram post template
Painting class Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697016/painting-class-instagram-post-templateView license
Mount Kenya, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
Mount Kenya, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689335/image-tree-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain license
Painting class Facebook story template
Painting class Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166447/painting-class-facebook-story-templateView license
Dwarf tree in the desert (1909 - 1910) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Dwarf tree in the desert (1909 - 1910) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688994/image-tree-public-domain-woodFree Image from public domain license
Painting class blog banner template
Painting class blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166358/painting-class-blog-banner-templateView license
Dwarf tree, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
Dwarf tree, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689363/image-tree-public-domain-woodFree Image from public domain license
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView license
Mount Kenya (1909) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Mount Kenya (1909) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689001/image-public-domain-wood-natureFree Image from public domain license
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827860/png-1909-africa-africanView license
Coral tree in blossom (1909 - 1910) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Coral tree in blossom (1909 - 1910) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688978/image-flowers-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Mount Kenya, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
Mount Kenya, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689351/image-public-domain-wood-natureFree Image from public domain license
NFT artworks ticket template, editable design
NFT artworks ticket template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710216/nft-artworks-ticket-template-editable-designView license
First snow (1890 - 1915) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
First snow (1890 - 1915) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688986/image-public-domain-nature-yellowFree Image from public domain license
Free spirit Instagram story template
Free spirit Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775819/free-spirit-instagram-story-templateView license
Blooming coral tree in blossom, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…
Blooming coral tree in blossom, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689394/image-flowers-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wish you were here Instagram story template
Wish you were here Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775921/wish-you-were-here-instagram-story-templateView license
Light behind the clouds (1899) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Light behind the clouds (1899) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688976/image-cloud-art-treeFree Image from public domain license
Be free poster template
Be free poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778456/free-poster-templateView license
Nature landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
Nature landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689341/image-cloud-art-treeFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Autumn landscape, first snow, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…
Autumn landscape, first snow, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689364/image-public-domain-nature-yellowFree Image from public domain license
Nature holiday Facebook post template
Nature holiday Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774899/nature-holiday-facebook-post-templateView license
Evening landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
Evening landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689333/image-public-domain-blue-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Taos home in moonlight (1925) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Taos home in moonlight (1925) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688989/image-public-domain-nature-houseFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Good thing wild and free mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18287919/good-thing-wild-and-free-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Zebras, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
Zebras, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689352/image-art-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Nature therapy poster template
Nature therapy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12920692/nature-therapy-poster-templateView license
Mt. Donia Sabuk, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
Mt. Donia Sabuk, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689381/image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Collage art Instagram post template, surreal landscape design
Collage art Instagram post template, surreal landscape design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7378979/imageView license
Mt. Donia Sabuk (1909) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Mt. Donia Sabuk (1909) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688993/image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Natural products Instagram post template
Natural products Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709368/natural-products-instagram-post-templateView license
Zebras (1909) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Zebras (1909) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689000/image-art-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Natural products Instagram post template
Natural products Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004046/natural-products-instagram-post-templateView license
Tao's home at night, New Mexico, USA, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish…
Tao's home at night, New Mexico, USA, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689347/image-public-domain-nature-houseFree Image from public domain license