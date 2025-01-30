rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
Save
Edit Image
public domain painting winterwinter paintingwinter paintings public domainpublic domainwinterpine treesnow paintingpine tree illustration
Editable watercolor Christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor Christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321766/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Winter, study for the Juselius Mausoleum frescoes (1902) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Winter, study for the Juselius Mausoleum frescoes (1902) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688998/image-art-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow Instagram post template, editable text
Let it snow Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597334/let-snow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sunshine on snow (1906) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Sunshine on snow (1906) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688985/image-tree-public-domain-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Winter quote Facebook story template
Winter quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788040/winter-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689384/image-tree-public-domain-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Christmas light festival Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas light festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511401/christmas-light-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Autumn landscape, first snow (1897) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Autumn landscape, first snow (1897) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688990/image-public-domain-forest-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale poster template
Winter sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600615/winter-sale-poster-templateView license
Snowscape (1900) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Snowscape (1900) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688973/image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Christmas lights, editable Instagram story template
Christmas lights, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519699/christmas-lights-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Autumn landscape, first snow, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…
Autumn landscape, first snow, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689337/image-public-domain-forest-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Winter magic Instagram post template, editable text
Winter magic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506074/winter-magic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snowy forest, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
Snowy forest, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689348/image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow poster template and design
Let it snow poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723164/let-snow-poster-template-and-designView license
Path on the ice (1887) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Path on the ice (1887) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689004/image-public-domain-nature-iceFree Image from public domain license
Sale poster template
Sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600619/sale-poster-templateView license
First snow (1890 - 1915) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
First snow (1890 - 1915) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688986/image-public-domain-nature-yellowFree Image from public domain license
Green Christmas tree, winter background
Green Christmas tree, winter background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8524789/green-christmas-tree-winter-backgroundView license
Light behind the clouds (1899) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Light behind the clouds (1899) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688976/image-cloud-art-treeFree Image from public domain license
Kids running in the snow, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Kids running in the snow, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544404/kids-running-the-snow-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689350/image-public-domain-nature-iceFree Image from public domain license
Kids running in the snow, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Kids running in the snow, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544440/kids-running-the-snow-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Winter landscape (1887) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Winter landscape (1887) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688982/image-public-domain-nature-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Hello winter poster template
Hello winter poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779673/hello-winter-poster-templateView license
Autumn landscape, first snow, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…
Autumn landscape, first snow, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689364/image-public-domain-nature-yellowFree Image from public domain license
Green Christmas tree, winter background
Green Christmas tree, winter background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8525695/green-christmas-tree-winter-backgroundView license
Heathendom and christendom, sketch for the cupola frescoes of the finnish pavilion at the 1900 paris world’s fair, 1899, by…
Heathendom and christendom, sketch for the cupola frescoes of the finnish pavilion at the 1900 paris world’s fair, 1899, by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864513/image-paper-flower-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas light festival poster template, editable text and design
Christmas light festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597393/christmas-light-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Nature landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
Nature landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689341/image-cloud-art-treeFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template
Merry Christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722711/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
Imatra falls in snow ; imatra in winter, 1893, by Akseli Gallen-Kallela
Imatra falls in snow ; imatra in winter, 1893, by Akseli Gallen-Kallela
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864619/image-art-public-domain-mountainFree Image from public domain license
Cash back Instagram post template
Cash back Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722714/cash-back-instagram-post-templateView license
Taos home in moonlight (1925) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Taos home in moonlight (1925) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688989/image-public-domain-nature-houseFree Image from public domain license
Happy winter Instagram post template, editable text
Happy winter Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506072/happy-winter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
Winter landscape, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish National Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689343/image-public-domain-nature-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Snowy escapes poster template, editable text and design
Snowy escapes poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709739/snowy-escapes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dwarf tree in the desert (1909 - 1910) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
Dwarf tree in the desert (1909 - 1910) oil painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688994/image-tree-public-domain-woodFree Image from public domain license
Goodbye winter mobile wallpaper template
Goodbye winter mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815618/goodbye-winter-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Tao's home at night, New Mexico, USA, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish…
Tao's home at night, New Mexico, USA, oil painting. Original public domain image by Akseli Gallen-Kallela from Finnish…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689347/image-public-domain-nature-houseFree Image from public domain license