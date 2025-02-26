RemixtonSaveSaveRemixbackgroundfloral backgroundsflowerleafframevintagedesignbotanicalVintage botanical frame background, purple ornate design, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage botanical frame background, editable purple ornate design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686610/png-art-nouveau-artwork-botanicalView licenseVintage botanical frame background, purple ornate design psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685859/psd-flowers-frame-floral-backgroundView licensePink background, editable floral frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687147/pink-background-editable-floral-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage botanical frame phone wallpaper, purple ornate background psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691386/psd-flowers-frame-floral-backgroundView licenseFloral frame, editable pink background design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687139/floral-frame-editable-pink-background-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage botanical frame background, purple ornate design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685879/image-flowers-frame-floral-backgroundView licenseVintage leaf frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555285/vintage-leaf-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseVintage botanical frame background, purple ornate design psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691256/psd-flowers-frame-floral-backgroundView licenseTropical jungle pastel background, pink aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814738/tropical-jungle-pastel-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseVintage botanical frame background, brown ornate design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697671/image-frame-floral-background-vintageView licenseVintage leaf frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555201/vintage-leaf-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseVintage botanical frame background, purple ornate design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701794/image-frame-floral-background-vintageView licensePeaches and flower aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951283/peaches-and-flower-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseArt nouveau png ornate frame, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685876/png-flower-frameView licenseQuaint Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522683/quaint-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArt nouveau png ornate frame, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691383/png-flower-frameView licenseTropical jungle pastel background, pink aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828565/tropical-jungle-pastel-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseArt nouveau png ornate frame, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691255/png-flower-frameView licenseFloral frame, editable beige background design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546733/floral-frame-editable-beige-background-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage botanical frame phone wallpaper, purple ornate background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701795/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseBeige background, editable floral frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548151/beige-background-editable-floral-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePink ornament frame background, leafy patterned design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688659/image-flower-frame-vintageView licenseVintage botanical illustration editable background, butterfly collage art, remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7530639/imageView licenseLeafy patterned frame background, brown vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689580/image-flower-frame-floral-backgroundView licenseColorful flowers background, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691485/colorful-flowers-background-botanical-illustrationView licenseLeafy patterned frame background, brown vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689581/image-flower-frame-floral-backgroundView licenseVintage camellia flower background, aesthetic patterned design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253982/vintage-camellia-flower-background-aesthetic-patterned-design-editable-designView licenseVintage botanical frame background, brown ornate design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697676/image-frame-floral-background-vintageView licenseArt Nouveau Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12523389/art-nouveau-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGold flower patterned png frame, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685886/png-flower-frameView licenseVintage flower background, black and white illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230218/vintage-flower-background-black-and-white-illustration-editable-designView licenseGold flower patterned png frame, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693700/png-flower-frameView licenseVintage leaf frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555361/vintage-leaf-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseGold flower patterned png frame, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693696/png-flower-frameView licenseLeafy patterned frame background, editable brown vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686900/png-art-nouveau-artwork-bloomView licenseLeafy patterned frame background, brown vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701825/image-flower-frame-floral-backgroundView licenseFlower blossoms pattern, blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10187241/flower-blossoms-pattern-blue-backgroundView licenseLeafy patterned frame background, brown vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701827/image-flower-frame-floral-backgroundView licenseLeafy patterned frame background, editable brown vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694331/png-art-nouveau-artwork-bloomView licenseAesthetic flower frame, ornamental art nouveau, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683825/vector-flower-frame-artView license