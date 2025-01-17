RemixAdjima3SaveSaveRemixflower lily of the valleyblack frame golden backgroundwallpaperiphone wallpapermobile wallpaperbackgroundbackground designborderAesthetic black iPhone wallpaper, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic black iPhone wallpaper, editable gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689240/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView licenseAesthetic black background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689629/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseGreen abstract floral iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271854/green-abstract-floral-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseBlack background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689630/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseGreen abstract floral iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333061/green-abstract-floral-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePurple background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689649/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseDark blue iPhone wallpaper, editable gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692776/dark-blue-iphone-wallpaper-editable-gold-flower-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTextured pink background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691292/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable beige iPhone wallpaper, gold lily of the valley border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692597/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView licensePink background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691291/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseGrid black background, editable gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692789/grid-black-background-editable-gold-flower-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGold flower border, purple background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689648/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseDark blue iPhone wallpaper, editable gold flower design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692617/dark-blue-iphone-wallpaper-editable-gold-flower-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDark green background, gold lily of the valley border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691288/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseYellow abstract floral iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346570/yellow-abstract-floral-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseDark green background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691290/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseOrange abstract floral iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346391/orange-abstract-floral-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseAesthetic iPhone wallpaper, pink background with gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691293/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseGold flower border, editable blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626163/gold-flower-border-editable-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFloral purple iPhone wallpaper, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689647/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseBeige floral background, editable torn blue paper border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685826/beige-floral-background-editable-torn-blue-paper-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAesthetic iPhone wallpaper, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691289/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseDark blue background, editable gold flower border, lily of the valley, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481752/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseGold flower border, blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692911/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseGreen abstract floral phone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259590/green-abstract-floral-phone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseDark blue background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692908/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseBrown abstract floral phone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344877/brown-abstract-floral-phone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseGold flower border, blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693283/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licensePastel abstract floral desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333066/pastel-abstract-floral-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseDark blue background, gold flower border, lily of the valley, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693280/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseOrange abstract floral phone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345655/orange-abstract-floral-phone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseDark blue iPhone wallpaper, gold flower design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692909/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseOrange abstract floral desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346392/orange-abstract-floral-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseDark blue iPhone wallpaper, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693285/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licensePastel abstract floral HD wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346574/pastel-abstract-floral-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseGrid black background, torn blue paper border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693287/image-background-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseGreen abstract flower arch frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271851/green-abstract-flower-arch-frame-editable-designView licenseBlack grid background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693288/image-background-torn-paper-aestheticView licenseBlack grid background, editable gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692790/black-grid-background-editable-gold-flower-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlack background, aesthetic botanical border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5982076/image-background-flowers-aestheticView license