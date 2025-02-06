Edit ImageCropNuiSaveSaveEdit Imageframepatternartvintagedesignvintage illustrationcollage elementdesign elementGold vintage frame psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4200 x 3000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4200 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt Nouveau editable poster template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049972/image-butterfly-flower-animalsView licenseWooden arch frame psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688614/psd-frame-art-vintageView licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseGold traditional frame, luxurious & vintage style psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8637097/psd-frame-vintage-goldenView licenseSymphony of Genius poster template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23396854/image-butterfly-flower-animalView licenseWooden rectangle frame psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8637876/psd-frame-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseVintage flower frame background, editable goddess illustrations, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Muchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686770/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseGold vintage frame. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691429/image-frame-art-vintageView licenseVintage books blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521492/vintage-books-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGold laurel wreath frame psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757287/psd-frame-art-vintage-illustrationView licensePaper collage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832594/paper-collage-background-editable-designView licenseOrnamental frame collage element, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6563189/psd-frame-flower-vintageView licenseRomantic swan collage with love theme, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158822/png-pink-aesthetic-angel-wingsView licenseBrown wooden frame psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687187/psd-frame-art-vintageView licenseVintage flower frame background, editable goddess illustrations, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Muchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481649/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseGold vintage png frame, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691427/png-frame-artView licensePaper collage Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832647/paper-collage-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVintage banner collage element, decorative illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6563180/psd-frame-vintage-public-domainView licensePaper collage phone wallpaper template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832730/paper-collage-phone-wallpaper-template-editable-designView licenseDecorative frame collage element, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6563555/psd-frame-flower-vintageView licenseMarxism editable poster template with portrait of Karl Marxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051629/marxism-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-karl-marxView licenseVintage ornamental frame psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687616/psd-frame-vintage-illustrationView licenseTea party invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530552/tea-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGold vintage frame illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720800/gold-vintage-frame-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage letters & postcards blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521736/vintage-letters-postcards-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAntique frame clipart, vintage illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6814856/psd-frame-vintage-public-domainView licenseTimeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541630/image-flower-frame-circleView licenseCopper picture frame clipart psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693774/psd-frame-vintage-goldenView licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254307/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView licenseAntique frame clipart, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6814932/psd-frame-vintage-public-domainView licensePink wildflowers aesthetic background, colorful botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211498/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseSilver picture frame clipart psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693771/psd-frame-vintage-goldenView licenseVintage camellia flower background, aesthetic patterned design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253982/vintage-camellia-flower-background-aesthetic-patterned-design-editable-designView licenseToroidal frame clipart, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6815081/psd-frame-vintage-public-domainView licenseBiography book editable poster template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23062890/image-flower-animal-leafView licenseAntique frame clipart, vintage illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6814936/psd-frame-vintage-public-domainView licenseAesthetic wildflower pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180085/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licensePicture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692036/psd-frame-mockup-pictureView licenseChristmas celebration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776794/christmas-celebration-poster-templateView licensePicture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693770/psd-frame-mockup-pictureView license