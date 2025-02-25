Edit ImageCropAum2SaveSaveEdit Imagecandlered birthday candlesbirthday cakebirthday candlescakecandle drawingtransparent pngpngRed birthday candles png sticker, cake decoration, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2300 x 2300 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBirthday party sticker set, editable aesthetic painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823390/birthday-party-sticker-set-editable-aesthetic-painting-remixView licenseRed birthday candle png sticker, cake decoration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807759/png-sticker-lightView licenseLit birthday candles clipart, editable party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814795/lit-birthday-candles-clipart-editable-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseBlue birthday candle png sticker, cake decoration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692855/png-sticker-lightView licenseBirthday greeting Facebook story template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757322/birthday-greeting-facebook-story-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseLit candles png sticker, birthday cake decoration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825892/png-sticker-celebrationView licenseBirthday party clipart set, editable aesthetic painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825103/birthday-party-clipart-set-editable-aesthetic-painting-remixView licenseRed birthday candles, cake decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693558/red-birthday-candles-cake-decorationView licenseBirthday greeting blog banner template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757319/birthday-greeting-blog-banner-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseRed birthday candle, cake decoration collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807767/psd-sticker-light-birthdayView licenseBirthday candles border background, editable party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814853/birthday-candles-border-background-editable-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseRed birthday candles, cake decoration collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693557/psd-sticker-light-birthdayView licenseEditable birthday candles iPhone wallpaper, party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814858/editable-birthday-candles-iphone-wallpaper-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseLit candles, birthday cake decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825848/lit-candles-birthday-cake-decorationView licenseBirthday greeting Instagram post template, editable digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687257/birthday-greeting-instagram-post-template-editable-digital-painting-remixView licenseLit candles, birthday cake decoration collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825856/psd-sticker-celebration-birthdayView licenseBirthday candles border, paper texture, editable party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807543/birthday-candles-border-paper-texture-editable-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseBirthday celebration png sticker, doodle, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6604029/png-sticker-collageView licenseEditable birthday candles iPhone wallpaper, party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814855/editable-birthday-candles-iphone-wallpaper-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseBlue birthday candle, cake decoration collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693559/psd-sticker-light-birthdayView licenseBirthday candles border, editable party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810136/birthday-candles-border-editable-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseBirthday cake png sticker, gold glittery doodle, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6597160/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseBirthday candles border background, editable party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814856/birthday-candles-border-background-editable-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseBirthday cake png sticker, celebration doodle, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6603436/png-sticker-collageView licensePNG birthday cake notepaper transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209047/png-birthday-cake-notepaper-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseRed birthday candle, cake decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807755/red-birthday-candle-cake-decorationView licenseBirthday cake, paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799786/birthday-cake-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licenseBirthday cake png sticker, celebration doodle, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6600275/png-sticker-collageView licensePNG birthday cake notepaper transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209060/png-birthday-cake-notepaper-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseBirthday cake png sticker, celebration doodle, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6604024/png-sticker-collageView licensePNG birthday cake notepaper transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209063/png-birthday-cake-notepaper-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseBirthday cake png sticker vintage illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6266086/png-light-vintageView licenseHappy birthday celebration element set editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209183/happy-birthday-celebration-element-set-editable-designView licenseBlue birthday candle, cake decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693560/blue-birthday-candle-cake-decorationView licensePNG birthday cake notepaper transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209065/png-birthday-cake-notepaper-transparent-background-editable-designView licensePNG birthday cake doodle sticker, collage element in transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6939341/png-sticker-lightView licensePNG birthday cake notepaper transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209048/png-birthday-cake-notepaper-transparent-background-editable-designView licensePink birthday cake png sticker, celebration graphic, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825211/png-sticker-pinkView licenseBirthday cake on table, corner graphic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935289/birthday-cake-table-corner-graphic-editable-designView licenseBeige birthday cake png sticker, floral dessert illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692841/png-flower-stickerView license