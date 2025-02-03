Edit ImageCropNoonSaveSaveEdit Imagelit candlecutestickerlightbirthdaydesignillustrationcandleBlue birthday candle, cake decoration collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 1688 x 3000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1688 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBirthday candles border, editable party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810136/birthday-candles-border-editable-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseRed birthday candle, cake decoration collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807767/psd-sticker-light-birthdayView licenseBirthday candles border background, editable party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814856/birthday-candles-border-background-editable-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseRed birthday candles, cake decoration collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693557/psd-sticker-light-birthdayView licenseBirthday candles border background, editable party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814853/birthday-candles-border-background-editable-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseLit candles, birthday cake decoration collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825856/psd-sticker-celebration-birthdayView licenseBirthday candles border, paper texture, editable party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807543/birthday-candles-border-paper-texture-editable-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseBirthday cake sticker, cute doodle in colorful design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6603415/psd-sticker-celebration-birthdayView licenseLit birthday candles clipart, editable party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814795/lit-birthday-candles-clipart-editable-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseBlue birthday candle png sticker, cake decoration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692855/png-sticker-lightView licenseMake a wish flyer template, birthday celebrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7131126/make-wish-flyer-template-birthday-celebrationView licenseRed birthday candles, cake decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693558/red-birthday-candles-cake-decorationView licenseEditable birthday candles iPhone wallpaper, party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814858/editable-birthday-candles-iphone-wallpaper-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseBirthday celebration sticker, doodle in black psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6604085/birthday-celebration-sticker-doodle-black-psdView licenseMake a wish poster template, birthday celebrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7131165/make-wish-poster-template-birthday-celebrationView licenseLit candles, birthday cake decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825848/lit-candles-birthday-cake-decorationView licenseHappy birthday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12606877/happy-birthday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBirthday cake sticker, gold aesthetic doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6589738/birthday-cake-sticker-gold-aesthetic-doodle-psdView licenseEditable birthday candles iPhone wallpaper, party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814855/editable-birthday-candles-iphone-wallpaper-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseRed birthday candles png sticker, cake decoration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692854/png-sticker-lightView licenseBirthday cake Instagram post template, make a wish quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7131127/imageView licenseRed birthday candle png sticker, cake decoration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807759/png-sticker-lightView licenseBirthday cake Instagram story template, make a wish quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7131129/imageView licensePink birthday cake, celebration collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825213/psd-sticker-pink-birthdayView licenseBirthday cake Twitter post template, make a wish quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7131181/imageView licenseBirthday cake sticker, celebration doodle in black psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6553490/psd-sticker-celebration-birthdayView licenseMake a wish banner template, birthday celebrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7117569/make-wish-banner-template-birthday-celebrationView licenseWhite birthday cake, floral dessert collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8824132/psd-flower-sticker-celebrationView licenseBirthday wishlist template, editable checklist designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9608936/birthday-wishlist-template-editable-checklist-designView licenseBeige birthday cake, floral dessert collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693492/psd-flower-sticker-celebrationView licenseHappy birthday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849166/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLit candles png sticker, birthday cake decoration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825892/png-sticker-celebrationView licenseHappy birthday poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514593/happy-birthday-poster-template-editable-textView licensePink birthday cake, celebration collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825805/psd-sticker-celebration-pinkView licenseBirthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890279/birthday-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView licenseCandle doodle sticker, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6601172/candle-doodle-sticker-funky-design-psdView licenseHappy birthday Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9354866/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCandle sticker, cute doodle in colorful design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6603541/psd-sticker-light-illustrationView licenseHappy birthday flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514614/happy-birthday-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseBirthday cake sticker, cute doodle in colorful design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6603432/vector-sticker-celebration-birthdayView license