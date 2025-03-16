Edit ImageCropNui63SaveSaveEdit Imagebouguereauvintage peoplecollage momrenaissance pngrenaissancepngmom vintagemother illustrationWilliam-Adolphe Bouguereau's png Temptation on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 400 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3702 x 1850 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarParis poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737162/paris-poster-template-editable-designView licenseWilliam-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916382/vector-hand-person-artView licenseRipped paper png mockup element, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228597/png-child-customizable-cut-outView licenseWilliam-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693776/psd-art-vintage-handView licenseMother Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360028/mother-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWilliam-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693767/image-art-vintage-handView licensePicture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with William-Adolphe Bouguereau's famous painting, remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713507/png-1880-19th-century-artView licenseWilliam-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation (1880). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704110/image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806770/mothers-day-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFramed William Bouguereau's png Temptation, famous painting on transparent background, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693780/png-frame-artView licenseMother's day celebration Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710325/mothers-day-celebration-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWilliam-Adolphe Bouguereau's girl toddler. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693768/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseMother's day celebration post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806377/mothers-day-celebration-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWilliam-Adolphe Bouguereau's png girl toddler on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693761/png-art-stickerView licenseMother's day sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338351/mothers-day-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePicture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious design psd, with William-Adolphe Bouguereau's famous painting, remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693769/psd-frame-art-mockupView licenseMother's day celebration blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710320/mothers-day-celebration-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWilliam-Adolphe Bouguereau's girl toddler vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916347/vector-person-art-vintageView licenseMother's day sale Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806894/mothers-day-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWilliam-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation (1880). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627566/image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806064/mothers-day-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWilliam-Adolphe Bouguereau's girl toddler collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693777/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseMother and child png sticker, Madonna Litta, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713532/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseMother and child seated in field with tree in background and water in foreground. The mother holds an apple in her hand.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653336/image-background-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day celebration poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710324/mothers-day-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYoung Mother Gazing at Her Child by William Bouguereauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184702/image-eye-las-bouguereau-1825Free Image from public domain licenseChristmas Eve mass post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276366/christmas-eve-mass-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePng Madonna & child sticker, classic artwork, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221901/png-art-collageView licenseMother's day event Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952192/mothers-day-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Baby portrait newborn adult.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15504432/png-baby-portrait-newborn-adultView licenseMother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829473/png-adult-affection-artView licenseMadonna & child, classic artwork, vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16914239/vector-person-art-collageView licenseBeing a mother Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12714976/being-mother-instagram-post-templateView licenseMom and daughter png design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109568/free-illustration-png-happy-child-mom-familyView licenseHappy mother's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715101/happy-mothers-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBaby portrait newborn adult.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12651549/baby-portrait-newborn-adult-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseBaby & love quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18993987/baby-love-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePng mother and baby sticker illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6680761/png-sticker-public-domainView licensePng contractor mother teaching daughter hexagonal sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239264/png-activity-applying-badgeView licensePNG Mother and her young daughter happy laughing portrait.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16071284/png-mother-and-her-young-daughter-happy-laughing-portraitView license