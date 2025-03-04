RemixAdjima2SaveSaveRemixwallpaper aesthetic gridstory background frame vintage illustrationiphone wallpaperaesthetic grid mobile wallpaperwallpapermobile wallpaperbackgroundborderAesthetic beige iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable off-white iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693030/editable-off-white-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrid beige iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693549/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseRetro music frame mobile wallpaper, editable vinyl record illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901960/retro-music-frame-mobile-wallpaper-editable-vinyl-record-illustration-designView licenseAesthetic beige iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694186/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseDistorted grid pattern iPhone wallpaper, furry hearts border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695323/png-dimensional-illustrationsView licenseBeige grid iPhone wallpaper, blue rose border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693786/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseTorn brown paper iPhone wallpaper star border frame notepaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711278/torn-brown-paper-iphone-wallpaper-star-border-frame-notepaper-editable-designView licenseAesthetic black iPhone wallpaper, gold pole border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693553/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseRetro music frame iPhone wallpaper, editable vinyl record illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902064/retro-music-frame-iphone-wallpaper-editable-vinyl-record-illustration-designView licenseAesthetic rose iPhone wallpaper, black design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691337/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licensePurple flower collage iPhone wallpaper, vintage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110269/purple-flower-collage-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-background-editable-designView licenseBrown grid iPhone wallpaper, rose border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691335/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseBeige abstract paper iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9146676/beige-abstract-paper-iphone-wallpaper-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseBrown grid iPhone wallpaper, black roses, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694030/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVan Gogh's Sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage flower painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910820/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaperView licenseGrid black background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693290/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseWhite grid iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10719969/white-grid-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseBeige iPhone wallpaper, gold lily of the valley border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695997/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseTiger monkey grid mobile wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893941/tiger-monkey-grid-mobile-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseBlue iPhone wallpaper, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691267/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseDuck grid iPhone wallpaper, animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893967/duck-grid-iphone-wallpaper-animal-illustrationView licenseAesthetic floral green iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691252/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseYellow vintage iPhone wallpaper, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632553/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-background-borderView licenseAesthetic rose watercolor iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694735/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseBusiness handshake border mobile wallpaper, editable finance partnership collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888351/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaperView licenseGreen iPhone wallpaper, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701612/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseTorn green paper iPhone wallpaper, collage rectangular notepaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708914/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-aquaView licenseDark blue iPhone wallpaper, gold flower design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692909/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licensePink abstract paper iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136426/pink-abstract-paper-iphone-wallpaper-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseAesthetic iPhone wallpaper, pink background with gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691293/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVintage flower frame phone wallpaper, editable goddess illustrations background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Muchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686807/png-aesthetic-mobile-wallpaper-alfons-maria-muchView licenseFloral purple iPhone wallpaper, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689647/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVintage flower frame phone wallpaper, editable goddess illustrations background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Muchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686813/png-aesthetic-mobile-wallpaper-alfons-maria-muchView licenseAesthetic black iPhone wallpaper, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689628/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé mobile wallpaper, vintage woman aesthetic background, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687751/png-aesthetic-mobile-wallpaper-alfons-maria-muchView licenseAesthetic floral beige iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701654/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé mobile wallpaper, vintage woman aesthetic background, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687737/png-aesthetic-mobile-wallpaper-alfons-maria-muchView licenseAesthetic iPhone wallpaper, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691289/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseGold floral frame mobile wallpaper, Alphonse Mucha's woman vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691448/png-aesthetic-mobile-wallpaper-alfons-maria-muchView licenseAesthetic floral frame iPhone wallpaper, rose drawing illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689269/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView license