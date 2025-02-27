Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandshandshakepersonstickerblackdesign3dbusinessVirtual business handshake, 3D smartphone illustration psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable diverse business people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322824/editable-diverse-business-people-design-element-setView licenseVirtual business handshake, 3D smartphone illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695851/image-hands-handshake-blueView licenseEditable diverse business people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322817/editable-diverse-business-people-design-element-setView license3D business handshake, gesture, etiquette illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475001/image-hands-handshake-blueView licenseBusiness people silhouette, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380622/business-people-silhouette-editable-design-element-remix-setView license3D business handshake, gesture, etiquette illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8267339/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseBusiness people silhouette, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379798/business-people-silhouette-editable-design-element-remix-setView license3D business handshake png sticker, gesture, etiquette illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8474908/png-sticker-handsView licensePeople silhouette, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380515/people-silhouette-editable-design-element-remix-setView license3D business handshake, gesture, etiquette illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147727/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseEditable business design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15268998/editable-business-design-element-setView license3D business handshake, gesture, etiquette illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8474994/image-hands-handshake-blueView licensePeople silhouette, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379724/people-silhouette-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseVirtual business handshake, 3D smartphone illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695852/png-sticker-handsView licensePeople silhouette, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379758/people-silhouette-editable-design-element-remix-setView license3D business handshake, gesture, etiquette illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147681/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseConnect Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688270/connect-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseBusinessman extending hand to shake, business etiquette in 3Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8474962/image-hands-handshake-blueView licenseConnect Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688348/connect-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseBusinessman extending hand to shake, business etiquette in 3Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8474953/image-hands-handshake-blueView licenseConnect blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688263/connect-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView license3D business handshake, gesture, etiquette illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8474990/image-hands-handshake-blueView licenseEditable business people silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15112723/editable-business-people-silhouette-design-element-setView license3D business handshake png sticker, gesture, etiquette illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8474905/png-sticker-handsView licenseEditable business people silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15112716/editable-business-people-silhouette-design-element-setView licenseBusinessman extending hand to shake, business etiquette in 3D psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128845/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseEditable business strategy sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001128/editable-business-strategy-setView licenseBusinessman extending hand to shake, business etiquette in 3D psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128908/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseEditable business strategy sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001061/editable-business-strategy-setView licenseBusinessman extending hand to shake, business etiquette in 3D psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139556/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseEditable business strategy sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002074/editable-business-strategy-setView licenseBusinessman extending hand to shake, business etiquette in 3D psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139606/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseEditable business strategy sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002012/editable-business-strategy-setView licenseBusinessman extending hand to shake, business etiquette in 3D psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8128765/psd-sticker-hands-handshakeView licenseEditable business strategy sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002062/editable-business-strategy-setView license3D business handshake png sticker, gesture, etiquette illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8474906/png-sticker-handsView licenseEditable business strategy sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001052/editable-business-strategy-setView licenseBusinessman extending hand to shake, business etiquette in 3Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8474961/image-hands-handshake-blueView licenseEditable business strategy sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001112/editable-business-strategy-setView licenseBusinessman extending hand to shake, business etiquette in 3Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8474958/image-hands-handshake-blueView license