Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmas treevintage christmaschristmas vintage clip artfamily treeblack and white vintage clip art wintervintage christmas treevintage christmas tree black and whiteblack girl christmasKids gathering around Christmas tree psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMagic of Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520479/magic-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseChristmas fair poster with Christmas tree, Christmas crafts, and Christmas music template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22774159/image-transparent-png-pencil-drawingView licenseWinter joy, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520158/winter-joy-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseKids gathering around Christmas tree psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696432/psd-xmas-art-vintageView licenseChristmas party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11611358/christmas-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKids gathering around Christmas tree illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16706863/vector-cute-xmas-treesView licenseMerry X'mas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11611876/merry-xmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKids png gathering around Christmas tree on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696443/png-xmas-artView licenseLet it snow Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723332/let-snow-instagram-post-templateView licenseKids gathering around Christmas tree in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216778/image-christmas-art-vintageView licenseChristmas donation charity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912055/christmas-donation-charity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKids gathering around Christmas tree. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696455/image-xmas-art-vintageView licenseSeasons greetings, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16523417/seasons-greetings-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseKids gathering around Christmas tree. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696454/image-xmas-art-vintageView licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723352/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseKids png gathering around Christmas tree sticker, bubble design transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216777/png-christmas-artView licenseLet it snow, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519684/let-snow-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseKids gathering around Christmas tree, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644990/vector-christmas-tree-cute-xmasView licenseLet it snow Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722877/let-snow-instagram-post-templateView licenseKids png gathering around Christmas tree on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696441/png-xmas-artView licenseChristmas countdown Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213376/christmas-countdown-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseWinter festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14755369/winter-festival-poster-templateView licenseChristmas donation charity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11633344/christmas-donation-charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMerry christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14779743/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseChristmas donation charity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11632993/christmas-donation-charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFour children around a Christmas tree (1928-1941) drawing by Miep de Feijter. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627698/image-xmas-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas donation charity Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912054/christmas-donation-charity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLittle kids gathering around collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696435/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseChristmas childhood memories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737708/christmas-childhood-memories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLittle kids gathering around collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696434/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseWinter party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543582/winter-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLittle kids gathering around. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696458/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseChristmas donation charity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912056/christmas-donation-charity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLittle kids gathering around, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754479/little-kids-gathering-around-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristmas dinner poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12979329/christmas-dinner-poster-templateView licenseLittle kids png gathering around on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696446/png-art-stickerView licenseChristmas countdown Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213387/christmas-countdown-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseLittle kids gathering around illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720796/vector-cute-people-artView licenseChristmas vintage blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213403/christmas-vintage-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseLittle kids gathering around. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696457/image-art-vintage-illustrationView license