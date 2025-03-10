Edit ImageCropNarathornSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalvintagedesigncollage elementdesign elementbrownphotographicElephant mechanical bank psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 2419 x 1936 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 960 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2419 x 1936 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAutumn bird collage png sticker, nature aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072745/autumn-bird-collage-png-sticker-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseElephant png mechanical bank on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696962/png-art-stickerView licenseWildlife aesthetic png sticker, vintage collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072748/wildlife-aesthetic-png-sticker-vintage-collage-editable-designView licenseElephant mechanical bank (1900). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627692/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable ephemera Bulldog element png, aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9176957/editable-ephemera-bulldog-element-png-aesthetic-designView licensevery heavy brass elephant; push tail, trunk moves up. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655228/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCute Poodle dog element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999101/cute-poodle-dog-element-set-editable-designView licenselight blue standing elephant with trunk to forehead; press tail in, trunk moves forward to deposit coin in forehead; screw…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655215/photo-image-light-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseBrown butterfly frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198917/brown-butterfly-frame-backgroundView licenseElephant on Wheels collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706956/psd-vintage-collage-element-cuteView licenseBrown butterfly frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198934/brown-butterfly-frame-backgroundView licenseSeated Pig, still bank psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689782/psd-vintage-collage-element-animalView licenseAchieve success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206747/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseElephant on Wheels png (converted bell toy) on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706943/png-art-stickerView licenseButterfly border frame black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199029/butterfly-border-frame-black-backgroundView licenseElephant on Wheels (1905). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627535/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly border frame black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199022/butterfly-border-frame-black-backgroundView licenseAesthetic postbox piggy bank psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8549009/psd-aesthetic-vintage-collage-elementView licenseBeauty brand identity Facebook post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23399378/image-animal-peacock-aestheticView licenseAesthetic Santa figure psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548244/psd-aesthetic-xmas-vintageView licenseBeauty of horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719718/beauty-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensesmall elephant holding blue bell with its trunk; stands on platform with red wheels. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656038/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal rights Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8886293/animal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license"Seated Pig" still bank (20th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627634/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePink Chinese quince flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9223057/pink-chinese-quince-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseSeated Pig png sticker, still bank on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689781/png-art-stickerView licenseWildlife aesthetic background, vintage collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099921/wildlife-aesthetic-background-vintage-collage-editable-designView licensemetal standing elephant with gold trunk; no tusks; very small ears; straight tail; made in 2 pieces held together by a screw…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7454641/photo-image-elephant-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDeer aesthetic collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099927/deer-aesthetic-collage-editable-designView licensebrass plated standing lion with head turned all the way to the left; tail wrapped around to attach at PL side; coin slot…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652883/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCute Poodle dog element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999094/cute-poodle-dog-element-set-editable-designView licensebrown ceramic elephant; standing; trunk down curled into mouth; coin slot in backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7454250/photo-image-elephant-coin-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly frame pink watercolor backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198721/butterfly-frame-pink-watercolor-backgroundView licenseVintage elephant, animal collage element by Charles Moss psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032138/psd-art-watercolor-vintageView licenseVintage frame butterfly, black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199410/vintage-frame-butterfly-black-backgroundView licenseAesthetic postbox piggy bank. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8578858/image-aesthetic-vintage-collage-elementView licenseButterfly frame pink watercolor backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198724/butterfly-frame-pink-watercolor-backgroundView licenseAesthetic postbox piggy bank paper element with white borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324085/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licensePink Chinese quince flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257555/pink-chinese-quince-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseAesthetic postbox piggy bank png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8549008/png-aesthetic-artView license