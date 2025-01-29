Edit ImageCropAdjima1SaveSaveEdit Imagewallpaperiphone wallpapermobile wallpaperbackgroundrosefloral backgroundflowerphone wallpaperVintage Spring frame phone wallpaper, vintage botanical background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.JPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPink chrysanthemum flower phone wallpaper, Spring backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8507744/pink-chrysanthemum-flower-phone-wallpaper-spring-backgroundView licenseVintage Spring frame phone wallpaper, yellow botanical background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714157/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVintage flower pattern mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070956/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-artView licenseVintage Spring frame phone wallpaper, vintage botanical background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697719/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseFeminine vintage floral iPhone wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254577/png-android-wallpaper-background-beautifulView licenseVintage Spring frame phone wallpaper, pink botanical background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701686/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseWatercolor flower pattern mobile wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062019/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-artView licenseArt nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, flower ornament background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701804/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseAesthetic floral frame iPhone wallpaper, editable rose drawing illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686416/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseArt nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, flower ornament background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701814/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVintage flower pattern mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056699/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-artView licenseArt nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, flower ornament background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691805/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseWatercolor flower pattern mobile wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062046/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-artView licensePink flower frame iPhone wallpaper, green textured background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8700222/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVintage flower pattern mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061872/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseArt nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, flower ornament background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692190/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseBrown floral iPhone wallpaper, editable rose drawing illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714200/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseBrown floral iPhone wallpaper, rose drawing illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714212/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseWatercolor flower pattern mobile wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061996/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-artView licenseLeafy patterned frame phone wallpaper, black vintage background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693699/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVintage flower pattern mobile wallpaper, pink backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8509648/vintage-flower-pattern-mobile-wallpaper-pink-backgroundView licenseAesthetic floral frame iPhone wallpaper, rose drawing illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689269/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseWatercolor flower pattern mobile wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061888/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseFloral ornament frame phone wallpaper, gold luxury design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697730/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVintage watercolor flower mobile wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056592/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-artView licenseFloral ornament frame phone wallpaper, gold luxury design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688441/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licensePink rose pattern phone wallpaper, Valentine's flower background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212472/png-android-wallpaper-art-backgroundView licenseFloral ornament frame phone wallpaper, gold luxury design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688467/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVintage flower bouquet mobile wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062055/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-artView licenseBrown flower frame iPhone wallpaper, orange textured background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8700220/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseAutumnal flowers iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200508/autumnal-flowers-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArt nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, flower ornament background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701822/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseWhite flower pattern iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902513/png-aesthetic-background-android-wallpaperView licenseArt nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, flower ornament background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697679/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVintage flower pattern mobile wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903431/png-aesthetic-background-android-wallpaperView licenseVintage floral frame mobile wallpaper, yellow ornamental background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701773/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseAesthetic watercolor flower mobile wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061837/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-artView licenseLeafy patterned frame phone wallpaper, beige vintage background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697558/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseVintage flower border mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061992/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-artView licenseVintage floral frame mobile wallpaper, yellow ornamental background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691564/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView license