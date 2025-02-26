Edit ImageCropKappySaveSaveEdit Imageperson 3d iconicon 3dstarhandpersonstickericondesignBusinessman's hand holding star, 3D rendering graphic psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D birthday party element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000587/birthday-party-element-set-editable-designView licenseHand holding star, rating graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698665/hand-holding-star-rating-graphic-psdView license3D diverse hand gestures set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716168/diverse-hand-gestures-set-editable-designView licenseBusinessman's hand holding star, 3D rendering graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698690/psd-sticker-hand-iconView license3D diverse hand gestures set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716167/diverse-hand-gestures-set-editable-designView licenseBusinessman's hand holding star, 3D rendering graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698694/psd-sticker-hand-iconView license3D birthday party element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000614/birthday-party-element-set-editable-designView licenseBusinessman's hand holding star, 3D rendering graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698691/image-hand-icon-starView licenseEditable 3d iridescent icon element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183450/editable-iridescent-icon-element-design-setView licenseBusinessman's hand holding star, 3D rendering graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698689/image-hand-icon-starView licenseEditable 3d iridescent icon element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183418/editable-iridescent-icon-element-design-setView licenseBlack hand holding star, 3D rendering graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698664/black-hand-holding-star-rendering-graphicView licenseEditable 3d iridescent icon element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183449/editable-iridescent-icon-element-design-setView licenseBusinessman's hand holding star, 3D rendering graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698693/image-hand-icon-starView license3D birthday party element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000593/birthday-party-element-set-editable-designView license3D hand holding star, ranking concept psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698675/hand-holding-star-ranking-concept-psdView licenseEditable 3d iridescent icon element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15274226/editable-iridescent-icon-element-design-setView license3D hand holding star, ranking concept psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698670/hand-holding-star-ranking-concept-psdView licenseEditable 3d iridescent icon element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183431/editable-iridescent-icon-element-design-setView licenseHand holding star gesture, 3D illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698679/hand-holding-star-gesture-illustration-psdView license3D birthday party element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000532/birthday-party-element-set-editable-designView licenseBlack hand holding star, 3D rendering graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698673/black-hand-holding-star-rendering-graphic-psdView licenseEditable 3d iridescent icon element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183406/editable-iridescent-icon-element-design-setView licenseBlack hand holding star, 3D rendering graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698678/black-hand-holding-star-rendering-graphic-psdView licenseEditable 3d iridescent icon element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183434/editable-iridescent-icon-element-design-setView licenseBlack hand holding star, 3D rendering graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698685/black-hand-holding-star-rendering-graphic-psdView licenseEditable 3d iridescent icon element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183484/editable-iridescent-icon-element-design-setView licenseHand holding star gesture, 3D illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698680/hand-holding-star-gesture-illustrationView licensePeople silhouette, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380515/people-silhouette-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseHand picking up star, 3D illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698667/hand-picking-star-illustration-psdView licenseEditable 3d iridescent icon element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183398/editable-iridescent-icon-element-design-setView license3D hand holding star, ranking concept psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698684/hand-holding-star-ranking-concept-psdView licenseEditable 3d iridescent icon element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182989/editable-iridescent-icon-element-design-setView license3D hand holding star, ranking concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698676/hand-holding-star-ranking-conceptView license3D jelly shape set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15135292/jelly-shape-set-editable-design-elementView license3D hand holding star, ranking concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698672/hand-holding-star-ranking-conceptView license3D birthday party element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000536/birthday-party-element-set-editable-designView licenseBlack hand holding star, 3D rendering graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698681/black-hand-holding-star-rendering-graphic-psdView licenseCool sticker element set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15116649/cool-sticker-element-set-editable-design-elementView licenseBlack hand holding star, 3D rendering graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698668/black-hand-holding-star-rendering-graphic-psdView license