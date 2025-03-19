rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wooden ruler collage element psd
Save
Edit Image
ruler woodenrulerold photoswoodenvintagedesigncollage elementschool
Math textbook cover template
Math textbook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447927/math-textbook-cover-templateView license
Wooden ruler isolated design
Wooden ruler isolated design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8567951/wooden-ruler-isolated-designView license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986875/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Wooden ruler png sticker, transparent background
Wooden ruler png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698742/wooden-ruler-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986995/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Steel tape collage element psd
Steel tape collage element psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7064815/steel-tape-collage-element-psdView license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986881/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Old wooden ruler. Free public domain CC0 photo.
Old wooden ruler. Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6032384/old-wooden-ruler-free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986846/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
PNG Wooden ruler measurement tool
PNG Wooden ruler measurement tool
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19215411/png-wooden-ruler-measurement-toolView license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987759/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Wooden ruler measurement tool
Wooden ruler measurement tool
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19563707/wooden-ruler-measurement-toolView license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986852/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Triangle and ruler watercolor psd education graphic
Triangle and ruler watercolor psd education graphic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2909923/free-illustration-psd-back-school-centimeter-clipartView license
Editable back to school illustration element design set
Editable back to school illustration element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275934/editable-back-school-illustration-element-design-setView license
Steel tape, isolated design
Steel tape, isolated design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7063912/steel-tape-isolated-designView license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987757/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Steel tape png sticker, transparent background
Steel tape png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7064811/steel-tape-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986878/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Triangle clipart, stationery illustration psd.
Triangle clipart, stationery illustration psd.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6711281/psd-public-domain-illustrations-mathematicsView license
Editable school outline doodle design element set
Editable school outline doodle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183376/editable-school-outline-doodle-design-element-setView license
Steel tape, isolated design, ripped paper design
Steel tape, isolated design, ripped paper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7104471/steel-tape-isolated-design-ripped-paper-designView license
Editable school outline doodle design element set
Editable school outline doodle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183375/editable-school-outline-doodle-design-element-setView license
Waist tape doodle collage element vector
Waist tape doodle collage element vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8394258/waist-tape-doodle-collage-element-vectorView license
School stationery, education doodle remix, editable design
School stationery, education doodle remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9222924/school-stationery-education-doodle-remix-editable-designView license
PNG Metal ruler with precise measurements.
PNG Metal ruler with precise measurements.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19215284/png-metal-ruler-with-precise-measurementsView license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986850/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Wooden ruler clipart, vintage illustration psd
Wooden ruler clipart, vintage illustration psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6729971/psd-sticker-vintage-public-domainView license
Editable back to school illustration element design set
Editable back to school illustration element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276139/editable-back-school-illustration-element-design-setView license
Metal ruler with precise measurements.
Metal ruler with precise measurements.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19561543/metal-ruler-with-precise-measurementsView license
Old school music Instagram post template, editable text
Old school music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026620/old-school-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Transparent plastic ruler measurement tool
Transparent plastic ruler measurement tool
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19563497/transparent-plastic-ruler-measurement-toolView license
Editable school outline doodle design element set
Editable school outline doodle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183380/editable-school-outline-doodle-design-element-setView license
PNG Transparent plastic ruler measurement tool
PNG Transparent plastic ruler measurement tool
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19214868/png-transparent-plastic-ruler-measurement-toolView license
Editable vintage tattoo design element set
Editable vintage tattoo design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16272324/editable-vintage-tattoo-design-element-setView license
Triangle and ruler watercolor vector education graphic
Triangle and ruler watercolor vector education graphic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2909946/free-illustration-vector-back-school-centimeter-clipartView license
Newspaper workshop Instagram post template
Newspaper workshop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640008/newspaper-workshop-instagram-post-templateView license
Man measuring with yellow meassure tape
Man measuring with yellow meassure tape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/404312/premium-photo-image-precision-centimeter-constructionView license
Editable school outline doodle design element set
Editable school outline doodle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183379/editable-school-outline-doodle-design-element-setView license
Measurement tape, fashion image psd
Measurement tape, fashion image psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719678/measurement-tape-fashion-image-psdView license