Edit ImageCroppimmugidesuSaveSaveEdit Imagebear paintmalayananimalsartdesignbearvintage illustrationpaintingJames Sowerby's Sun-Bear painting. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.JPEGLow Resolution 858 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2070 x 2896 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor bear with balloons design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322897/editable-watercolor-bear-with-balloons-design-element-setView licenseJames Sowerby's Sun-Bear painting psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699253/psd-art-vintage-illustration-paintingView licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001962/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseJames Sowerby's Sun-Bear painting, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16659609/james-sowerbys-sun-bear-painting-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable watercolor teddy bear character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259150/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView licenseJames Sowerby's png Sun-Bear painting on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699251/png-art-stickerView licenseAnimal Christmas party, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617264/animal-christmas-party-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseA Sun–Bear painting (1756–1822) by James Sowerby. Original public domain image from the Yale University Art Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627757/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002465/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseThomas Stothard's tiger png sticker, wild animal on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8700213/png-watercolor-artView licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002503/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseThomas Stothard's tiger, wild animal collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8700215/psd-watercolor-art-tigerView licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001959/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseGeneral Washington png on a White Charger on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641563/png-art-stickerView licenseGrizzly bear jogging in gym clothes, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633247/grizzly-bear-jogging-gym-clothes-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseTiger illustration with wall effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12647621/tiger-illustration-with-wall-effectView licenseAnimal Christmas party png, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633262/animal-christmas-party-png-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseTiger walking on green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16965273/tiger-walking-green-backgroundView licenseAnimal Christmas party, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633249/animal-christmas-party-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseGeneral Washington png on a White Charger sticker, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798806/png-art-stickerView licenseEditable watercolor teddy bear character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259755/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView licenseGeneral Washington on a White Charger vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916213/vector-horse-animals-personView licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001737/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseGeneral Washington on a White Charger collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641564/psd-art-vintage-illustration-personView licenseSurfer koala bear, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616718/surfer-koala-bear-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseGeneral Washington on a White Charger. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641565/image-art-vintage-illustration-personView licensePanda walking through bamboo forest, editable wildlife remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522684/panda-walking-through-bamboo-forest-editable-wildlife-remixView licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798808/image-background-vintage-illustration-blueView licensePanda bear roaring, editable wildlife remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522837/panda-bear-roaring-editable-wildlife-remixView licenseTwo Kingfishers beside a Lake, painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728229/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseGrizzly bear in the woods, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633244/grizzly-bear-the-woods-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseA Sun–Bear painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728217/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseBear ballerina, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616919/bear-ballerina-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseTusked Walruses, painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728215/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseBear ballerina, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632759/bear-ballerina-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseA Bird, painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728284/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseStop wildlife captivity poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13086362/stop-wildlife-captivity-poster-templateView licenseA Three–fingered Sloth painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728287/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licensePanda bear poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757055/png-animal-art-antiqueView licenseElephant with Ride painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728285/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license