RemixAdjimaSaveSaveRemixbackgroundborderrosefloral backgroundsflowerblue backgroundaestheticframeGold flower border, blue background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBlue background, editable gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631857/blue-background-editable-gold-flower-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlue background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701565/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapanese sakura aesthetic desktop wallpaper, traditional flower border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040968/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView licenseGold flower, purple background design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701557/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseAesthetic blue floral background, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187118/aesthetic-blue-floral-background-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseAesthetic green background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701609/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable aesthetic blue floral background, collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187343/editable-aesthetic-blue-floral-background-collage-remix-designView licenseGreen background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701611/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage flower frame background, editable watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048591/vintage-flower-frame-background-editable-watercolor-botanical-illustrationView licensePurple background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701556/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower frame, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071013/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-frame-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseBrown grid background, rose border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691333/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapanese Sakura aesthetic background, traditional flower border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033594/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView licenseBrown background, aesthetic rose border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691334/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseFlower peaches frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708004/flower-peaches-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseFloral border png gold art nouveau frame sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691888/png-aesthetic-flower-frameView licenseAesthetic blue floral background, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187341/aesthetic-blue-floral-background-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseFloral border png gold art nouveau border sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691890/png-aesthetic-flower-frameView licenseAesthetic blue floral phone wallpaper, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187339/aesthetic-blue-floral-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseFloral border png gold art nouveau frame sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691889/png-aesthetic-flower-frameView licenseBlue background, editable gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692853/blue-background-editable-gold-flower-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRose border png aesthetic art nouveau sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691835/png-aesthetic-flower-frameView licenseJapanese sakura aesthetic desktop wallpaper, traditional flower border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040915/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView licenseGreen background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691250/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseChinese quince flower background, aesthetic grid design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271951/chinese-quince-flower-background-aesthetic-grid-design-editable-designView licenseAesthetic green background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691251/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseFlower peaches border aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11699117/flower-peaches-border-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseBlue background, aesthetic rose border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693789/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable blue background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8644711/editable-blue-background-gold-flower-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBurnt orange background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689676/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower frame, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071015/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-frame-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseGold floral border, orange background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689677/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseFloral botanical frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708819/floral-botanical-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseAesthetic purple background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701584/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseFloral botanical frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708216/floral-botanical-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseGold rose border, blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693790/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage watercolor flower frame, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070376/vintage-watercolor-flower-frame-editable-botanical-illustrationView licenseWatercolor brown background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689682/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage watercolor flower frame, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070424/vintage-watercolor-flower-frame-editable-botanical-illustrationView licensePurple background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701588/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView license