RemixAdjima1SaveSaveRemixwedding green backgroundtexture background weddingbackground imagebackgroundgreen backgroundborderrosefloral backgroundsAesthetic green background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGreen background, editable gold flower borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632043/green-background-editable-gold-flower-borderView licenseGreen background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701611/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable red rose design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296596/editable-red-rose-design-element-setView licenseBlue background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701565/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseFloral tea blends Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13509671/floral-tea-blends-instagram-post-templateView licenseGold flower border, blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701566/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseTea party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14458179/tea-party-poster-templateView licenseAesthetic green background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691251/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseWedding invite template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281431/wedding-invite-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseGreen background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691250/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower frame, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071647/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-frame-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseGold flower, purple background design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701557/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower frame, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071659/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-frame-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licensePurple background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701556/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage watercolor flower frame, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070376/vintage-watercolor-flower-frame-editable-botanical-illustrationView licenseGold rose border, blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693790/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage flower frame background, editable watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071652/vintage-flower-frame-background-editable-watercolor-botanical-illustrationView licenseBrown grid background, rose border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691333/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable vintage flower frame background, watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048427/editable-vintage-flower-frame-background-watercolor-botanical-illustrationView licenseRose border png aesthetic art nouveau sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691835/png-aesthetic-flower-frameView licenseVintage watercolor flower frame, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070424/vintage-watercolor-flower-frame-editable-botanical-illustrationView licenseAesthetic purple background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701584/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable red rose design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296923/editable-red-rose-design-element-setView licenseBrown background, aesthetic rose border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691334/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseHappy wedding anniversary mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403613/happy-wedding-anniversary-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseBlue background, aesthetic rose border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693789/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseTea party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13509246/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseGold floral border, black background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694031/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseWedding flowers border HD wallpaper, blue textured background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212357/wedding-flowers-border-wallpaper-blue-textured-background-editable-designView licenseTextured pink background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691292/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseTea party Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14458177/tea-party-facebook-story-templateView licensePink background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691291/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable red rose design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296690/editable-red-rose-design-element-setView licenseFloral border png gold art nouveau frame sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691888/png-aesthetic-flower-frameView licenseWedding flowers border HD wallpaper, beige textured background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212423/wedding-flowers-border-wallpaper-beige-textured-background-editable-designView licenseFloral border png gold art nouveau border sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691890/png-aesthetic-flower-frameView licenseWedding flowers border background, beige textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212420/wedding-flowers-border-background-beige-textured-editable-designView licenseFloral border png gold art nouveau frame sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691889/png-aesthetic-flower-frameView licenseWedding invitation template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281429/wedding-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePurple background, gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701588/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView license