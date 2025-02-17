RemixAdjima1SaveSaveRemixchristmasvintage christmasred frame goldred gold christmas backgroundvintage christmas backgroundred christmasbackgroundborderRed background, gold deer design, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRed texture background, editable gold stag border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8642812/red-texture-background-editable-gold-stag-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRed texture background, gold stag border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701635/image-aesthetic-frame-christmasView licenseVintage gold frames, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16595098/vintage-gold-frames-editable-element-setView licenseAesthetic deer border, black background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701622/image-aesthetic-frame-vintageView licenseTis the season poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776470/tis-the-season-poster-templateView licenseTextured black background, gold stag border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701620/image-aesthetic-frame-vintageView licenseMerry Christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775387/merry-christmas-poster-templateView licenseGreen background, gold stag border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689705/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseHoliday season donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790729/holiday-season-donation-poster-templateView licenseAesthetic deer border, green background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689707/image-background-aestheticView licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626138/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAesthetic Christmas iPhone wallpaper, gold deer on red background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701636/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseBe thankful poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790652/thankful-poster-templateView licenseAesthetic pink vintage border background, Art Nouveau frame, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696711/image-flower-frame-vintageView licenseChristmas & new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790552/christmas-new-year-poster-templateView licenseArt Nouveau frame, green background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691091/image-flower-frame-green-backgroundView licenseBrown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626324/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseBlack glued paper texture background, gold stags border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689715/image-background-aestheticView licenseLet the sparks fly poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12791226/let-the-sparks-fly-poster-templateView licenseGold deer border, black background, glued paper texture, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689714/image-background-aesthetic-flowerView licenseBrown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseGold stag png aesthetic border sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692243/png-aesthetic-flower-frameView licenseChristmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786737/christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseGold pole border png stag sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692016/png-aesthetic-flower-frameView licenseSanta Claus frame background, Christmas festive paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927477/santa-claus-frame-background-christmas-festive-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseAesthetic gold deer iPhone wallpaper, black textured background design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701621/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseSanta Claus frame background, Christmas festive paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927487/santa-claus-frame-background-christmas-festive-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseStag border png gold animal frame sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692240/png-aesthetic-flower-frameView licensePhoto frame mockup, Christmas designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418377/photo-frame-mockup-christmas-designView licenseAesthetic stag frame background, wildlife and naturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917890/image-background-texture-frameView licenseSanta Claus frame background, Christmas festive paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927493/santa-claus-frame-background-christmas-festive-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseGold stag frame png animal border sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692236/png-aesthetic-flower-frameView licenseSanta Claus frame background, Christmas festive paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927444/santa-claus-frame-background-christmas-festive-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseAesthetic stag frame background, wildlife and naturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917885/image-background-texture-frameView licenseChristmas & new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12791247/christmas-new-year-poster-templateView licenseAesthetic stag frame background, wildlife and naturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917891/image-background-texture-frameView licenseChristmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786742/christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseAesthetic stag frame background, wildlife and naturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917886/image-background-texture-frameView licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696149/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman frame, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697500/image-aesthetic-frame-vintageView license