Edit ImageCropNuiSaveSaveEdit Imagechinese pngpalanquinjapanese palanquinpeopletransparent pngpngartwatercolorPng Closed chair of upper classes of nobles, Japanese illustration on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 640 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4600 x 3680 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarExplore Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462520/explore-japan-poster-templateView licenseClosed chair of upper classes of nobles, Japanese illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754471/vector-people-art-watercolorView licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271198/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseClosed chair of upper classes of nobles, Japanese illustration. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701833/image-watercolor-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseNew Year special Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271295/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView licenseClosed chair of upper classes of nobles psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701832/psd-watercolor-vintage-illustration-peopleView license3D editable Japanese martial art man remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412621/editable-japanese-martial-art-man-remixView licenseClosed chair of upper classes of nobles (1890). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627650/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bar Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614766/japanese-bar-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Closed chair of upper classes of nobles - used by men & women" "Drawing shows four porters, two in front and two in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667061/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese calligraphy paper editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11121633/japanese-calligraphy-paper-editable-mockupView licenseinterior scene; man seated at door holding crutches with two dogs possibly eating his leg; Christ also at door with five…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7465566/image-dogs-christ-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Chinese flower background, watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527361/aesthetic-chinese-flower-background-watercolor-designView licensefive studies of heads--youth in ULC, young man in LLC, child with dimpled chin in URC, infant in LLC, old man with beard and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7466202/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Chinese flower background, watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527484/aesthetic-chinese-flower-background-watercolor-designView licenseSet of four sliding door panels with decoration of Chinese Immortals. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637516/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChinese cherry blossom flower branch collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8397619/chinese-cherry-blossom-flower-branch-collage-elementView licenseLoftie Hours (mid 15th century) by Masters of the Delft Grisailleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146786/loftie-hours-mid-15th-century-masters-the-delft-grisaillesFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseChrist seated at LLC with L hand extended; man sits facing Christ, pointing; various animals in foreground including…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437349/image-background-christ-animalFree Image from public domain license3D editable Japanese martial art man remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397416/editable-japanese-martial-art-man-remixView licenseOur Little Ailments: Uncle ____ Has The Gouthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428459/our-little-ailments-uncle-____-has-the-goutFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with a Couple Dancing outside a Country Mansion (1645) by Pieter Meulenerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743029/image-cloud-face-plantFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14553930/japanese-art-instagram-post-templateView licensePagoda base with four Buddhashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8348817/pagoda-base-with-four-buddhasFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14553938/japanese-art-facebook-story-templateView licenseJolie Personne ! L'air fille, No. 26 (1824) (c. 1824) by Charles Villain, Jean Gabriel Scheffer and Aaron Martinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13772490/image-paper-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArt & flower poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14856077/art-flower-poster-templateView licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDaimyo Procession to Edohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081244/daimyo-procession-edoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licenseAn emaciated old man is transformed by four beauticians. Coloured lithograph by Ch.-J. Fuhr after Ch. Bargue, 1852.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957658/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790396/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licenseHeqanakht's account, written over an effaced letter regarding two female servantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8459685/photo-image-man-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725151/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseSociety Oak, Charlemont by Henry Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14326242/society-oak-charlemont-henry-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year greeting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923490/new-year-greeting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSusan's Im Bade (around 1924) by Karl Wienerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634388/susans-bade-around-1924-karl-wienerFree Image from public domain license