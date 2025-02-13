Edit ImageCrop47SaveSaveEdit Imagebutterfliesseguybiodiversity heritage libraryart decopublic domain art decovintage papernouveauold brown paperE.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 853 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5502 x 7741 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5502 x 7741 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarButterflies Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827220/butterflies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAutumn butterfly png sticker, vintage insect on transparent background. E.A. Séguy's artwork remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635387/png-aesthetic-artView licenseButterfly encyclopedia Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775319/butterfly-encyclopedia-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlack butterfly sticker, vintage insect. Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16772691/vector-butterfly-animal-artView licenseButterflies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11626947/butterflies-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage butterfly, brown insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635307/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseButterfly Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12052962/butterfly-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage butterfly, brown insect illustration. Original public domain image by E.A. Séguy from Biodiversity Heritage Library.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635308/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseRipped note paper background, editable E.A. Séguy's butterfly pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719341/png-animal-art-decoView licenseDark glittery butterfly, aesthetic collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695745/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseRipped note paper background, editable E.A. Séguy's butterfly pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719347/png-animal-art-decoView licenseE.A. Séguy's butterfly, vintage insect collage element set psd. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635126/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseVintage butterfly background, editable paper texture borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702357/vintage-butterfly-background-editable-paper-texture-borderView licenseVintage butterfly, yellow insect illustration. Original public domain image by E.A. Séguy from Biodiversity Heritage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635829/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseAesthetic note paper background, editable E.A. Séguy's butterfly illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723140/png-aesthetic-background-animalView licenseAutumn butterfly, vintage insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635302/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseVintage butterflies background, editable insect border illustration by EA. Séguy, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697952/png-animal-background-artView licenseVintage butterfly, insect journal collage element psd. Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694060/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseVintage butterflies border background, editable insect illustration by EA. Séguy, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695614/png-animal-background-artView licenseAutumn butterfly, vintage insect illustration. Original public domain image by E.A. Séguy from Biodiversity Heritage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635303/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseRipped note paper background, editable E.A. Séguy's butterfly pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703940/png-animal-art-decoView licenseVintage butterfly yellow insect. E.A. Séguy's artwork, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766018/vector-butterfly-animal-aestheticView licenseRipped note paper background, editable E.A. Séguy's butterfly pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714286/png-animal-art-decoView licenseVintage butterfly sticker, brown insect, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16772666/vintage-butterfly-sticker-brown-insect-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage butterfly background, editable paper texture borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702017/vintage-butterfly-background-editable-paper-texture-borderView licenseE.A. Séguy's butterfly sticker, vintage insect set, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16772698/vector-butterfly-animal-aestheticView licenseAesthetic note paper background, editable E.A. Séguy's butterfly, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720904/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseAutumn butterfly vintage insect. E.A. Séguy's artwork, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766059/vector-butterfly-animal-aestheticView licenseEA. Séguy's butterfly, editable vintage insect collage element set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696375/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseAutumn butterfly sticker, vintage insect. E.A. Séguy's artwork, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773672/vector-butterfly-animal-aestheticView licenseRipped note paper background, editable E.A. Séguy's butterfly pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714293/png-animal-art-decoView licenseGold butterfly png sticker, glittery aesthetic design, transparent background. Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704507/png-aesthetic-artView licenseAesthetic butterfly, editable vintage insect collage element set, remixed from the artwork of EA. Séguyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710886/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseAutumn butterfly, vintage insect illustration. Original public domain image by E.A. Séguy from Biodiversity Heritage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635389/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseEA. Séguy’s botanical collage element, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713256/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseAutumn butterfly, vintage insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635388/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseEA. Séguy’s botanical collage element, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713940/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseBlack butterfly png sticker, vintage insect on transparent background. Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694055/png-art-stickerView licenseRipped note paper background, editable E.A. Séguy's butterfly pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715580/png-animal-art-decoView licenseBlack butterfly png sticker, vintage insect on transparent background. Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692858/png-art-stickerView license