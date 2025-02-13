Edit ImageCrop48SaveSaveEdit Imagebutterflybiodiversity heritage libraryart decoseguyinsectnouveauvintage paperpapillonsE.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 853 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5502 x 7741 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5502 x 7741 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarButterfly encyclopedia Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775319/butterfly-encyclopedia-instagram-post-templateView licensePink sparkly butterfly, aesthetic graphic. Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704495/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseButterflies Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827220/butterflies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSparkly holographic butterfly, aesthetic graphic. Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704500/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseButterflies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11626947/butterflies-instagram-post-templateView licensePink sparkly butterfly, aesthetic collage element psd. Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704584/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseButterfly Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12052962/butterfly-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSparkly holographic butterfly, aesthetic collage element psd. Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704589/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseButterfly encyclopedia poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561838/butterfly-encyclopedia-poster-templateView licenseE.A. Séguy's butterfly sticker, vintage insect set, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16772635/vector-butterfly-animal-aestheticView licenseVintage botanical divider, editable EA. Séguy's pattern design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713251/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseE.A. Séguy's butterfly sticker, exotic insect, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773722/vector-butterfly-animal-aestheticView licenseButterfly effect poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578281/butterfly-effect-poster-templateView licenseE.A. Séguy's butterfly, vintage insect collage element set psd. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638657/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseEA. Séguy's botanical divider, editable vintage patterned design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704213/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseE.A. Séguy's butterfly, exotic insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638650/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseButterfly Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561391/butterfly-instagram-post-templateView licenseGold glittery butterfly, aesthetic insect illustration. Inspired by E.A. Séguy's style.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704491/image-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseButterfly effect poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551601/butterfly-effect-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseE.A. Séguy's butterfly, gold glittery collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704580/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseCaterpillar spring Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578280/caterpillar-spring-instagram-post-templateView licenseGold butterfly png sticker, glittery aesthetic design, transparent background. Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704528/png-aesthetic-artView licenseButterfly effect Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162908/butterfly-effect-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseE.A. Séguy's png butterfly sticker, vintage insect set on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638656/png-aesthetic-artView licenseSummer is here Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623208/summer-here-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseE.A. Séguy's butterfly, exotic insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638649/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView licenseVintage butterfly background, editable paper texture borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702357/vintage-butterfly-background-editable-paper-texture-borderView licenseAesthetic butterfly png sticker, holography design on transparent background. Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704471/png-aesthetic-artView licenseEA. Séguy's butterfly, editable vintage insect collage element set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696375/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licensePink butterfly png sticker, sparkly aesthetic design, transparent background. Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704534/png-aesthetic-artView licenseVintage butterflies clipart, editable aesthetic graphic, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705394/vintage-butterflies-clipart-editable-aesthetic-graphic-remixed-rawpixelView licenseE.A. Séguy's butterfly png sticker, exotic insect on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638647/png-aesthetic-artView licenseEA. Séguy's butterfly, editable vintage insect collage element set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696172/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseBlack butterfly, vintage insect Remixed from the artwork of EA Séguy illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16780107/vector-butterfly-animal-artView licenseGreen butterfly, editable vintage insect collage element set, remixed from the artwork of EA. Séguyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710245/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseBlack butterfly, vintage insect Remixed from the artwork of EA Séguy illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779930/vector-butterfly-animal-artView licenseVintage butterflies clipart, editable aesthetic graphic, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702304/vintage-butterflies-clipart-editable-aesthetic-graphic-remixed-rawpixelView licenseE.A Séguy's vintage butterfly illustration in black and white. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689762/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseVintage butterfly background, editable paper texture borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702017/vintage-butterfly-background-editable-paper-texture-borderView licenseVintage butterfly, insect journal collage element psd. Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689164/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView license