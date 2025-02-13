Edit ImageCrop77SaveSaveEdit Imagebutterflyseguyart decobutterfliesbiodiversity heritage librarypublic domain art decovintage butterfliesnouveauE.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 853 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5502 x 7741 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5502 x 7741 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarButterfly encyclopedia Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775319/butterfly-encyclopedia-instagram-post-templateView licenseE.A. Séguy's butterfly sticker, exotic insect, vector element. 