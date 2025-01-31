Edit MockupGeorge6SaveSaveEdit Mockupmagazine cover mockupcatalogue mockupbookletmagazine coverbooklet mockupbook cover mockupmagazine mockup psdwhiteMagazine book cover mockup psdMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3049 x 2361 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 929 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3049 x 2361 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarMagazine book cover editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705376/magazine-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView licenseMagazine book coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771636/magazine-book-coverView licenseMagazine cover mockup, realistic publishing, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705444/magazine-cover-mockup-realistic-publishing-editable-designView licenseMagazine book cover png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771637/png-flower-bookView licenseMagazine book cover editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707790/magazine-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView licenseMagazine book cover mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710268/magazine-book-cover-mockup-psdView licenseMagazine cover mockup, realistic publishing, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707397/magazine-cover-mockup-realistic-publishing-editable-designView licenseMagazine book coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771650/magazine-book-coverView licenseOpen magazine pages editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714013/open-magazine-pages-editable-mockup-elementView licenseMagazine book cover png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771651/png-gradient-bookView licenseOpen magazine pages mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714193/open-magazine-pages-mockup-editable-designView licenseFloral book coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685430/floral-book-coverView licenseFloral book cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682826/floral-book-cover-editable-mockupView licenseOpen magazine pages mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714799/open-magazine-pages-mockup-psdView licenseUniversity library blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063152/university-library-blog-banner-templateView licensePoster mockup psd, interior store salehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3902978/poster-mockup-psd-interior-store-saleView licenseOpen book mockup, education designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7140375/open-book-mockup-education-designView licenseMagazine book cover mockup psd, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3975728/magazine-book-cover-mockup-psd-editable-designView licenseBookstore gift card blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063618/bookstore-gift-card-blog-banner-templateView licenseOpen magazine pageshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771567/open-magazine-pagesView licenseEditable book mockup, black and white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196756/editable-book-mockup-black-and-white-designView licenseMagazine mockup psd on the floorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3029028/premium-photo-psd-magazine-black-book-mockupView licenseMagazine page mockup, open bookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7140588/magazine-page-mockup-open-bookView licenseBook cover psd mockup with pink watercolor texturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3902974/photo-psd-paper-watercolor-pinkView licenseMagazine cover mockup, editable bookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259604/magazine-cover-mockup-editable-bookView licenseAbstract book cover mockup, professional publishing, realistic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4019944/photo-psd-book-vincent-van-gogh-artView licenseElegant minimalist branding presentation mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15345136/elegant-minimalist-branding-presentation-mockupView licenseNotebook mockup, realistic stationery psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515844/notebook-mockup-realistic-stationery-psdView licenseBook cover mockup, nature magazinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593522/book-cover-mockup-nature-magazineView licenseOpen magazine pages png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771568/png-paper-bookView licenseBook cover mockup, nature magazinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7555736/book-cover-mockup-nature-magazineView licenseBubble wrap mockup, editable design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7519894/bubble-wrap-mockup-editable-design-psdView licenseHardcover book mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14483407/hardcover-book-mockup-editable-designView licenseBubble wrap editable mockup, retro future psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7671143/bubble-wrap-editable-mockup-retro-future-psdView licenseMagazine cover mockup, blank design spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7371500/magazine-cover-mockup-blank-design-spaceView licensePlastic wrap editable mockup, retro future psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7670775/plastic-wrap-editable-mockup-retro-future-psdView licenseEditable book cover mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15347492/editable-book-cover-mockupView licenseBubble wrap editable mockup, retro future psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640595/bubble-wrap-editable-mockup-retro-future-psdView licenseMagazine cover mockup, editable stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062449/magazine-cover-mockup-editable-stationery-designView licenseBook cover psd mockup with vintage illustration, remixed from artworks from édouard Manethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3031628/premium-photo-psd-book-cover-poster-mockupView license