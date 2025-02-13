rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The United States delivers nearly 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Angola on November 18, 2021. Original public domain…
Save
Edit Image
africa healthafrica persondoctor africamedical africamillions of peoplehealth angolaafrica covid vaccineafrican doctor
Flu vaccine poster template, editable text & design
Flu vaccine poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270819/flu-vaccine-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A medical officer serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at…
A medical officer serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372984/free-photo-image-black-doctor-injecting-vaccine-african-injectionFree Image from public domain license
Flu vaccine flyer template, editable text & design
Flu vaccine flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271070/flu-vaccine-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
The United States delivers 49,140 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kyrgyzstan on December 13, 2021. [U.S. government photo/ Public…
The United States delivers 49,140 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kyrgyzstan on December 13, 2021. [U.S. government photo/ Public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652089/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Flu vaccine Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Flu vaccine Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271166/flu-vaccine-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Hospitalman Cierrajaye Santella, assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC)…
Hospitalman Cierrajaye Santella, assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393836/free-photo-image-vaccine-nurse-bottleFree Image from public domain license
Flu vaccine email header template, editable design
Flu vaccine email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271124/flu-vaccine-email-header-template-editable-designView license
The main target for this door-to-door vaccination is the elderly population. The elderly is about to receive a vaccine shot…
The main target for this door-to-door vaccination is the elderly population. The elderly is about to receive a vaccine shot…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708839/photo-image-public-domain-covid19-womanFree Image from public domain license
Health center Instagram story template, editable design
Health center Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8262819/health-center-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Medical staff helping a patient. Original public domain image from Flickr
Medical staff helping a patient. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708741/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license
Walk-in vaccination poster template, editable text and design
Walk-in vaccination poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793708/walk-in-vaccination-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
COVID-19 vaccination. Original public domain image from Flickr
COVID-19 vaccination. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733762/photo-image-public-domain-covid19-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Vaccination Instagram story template, editable design
Vaccination Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308931/vaccination-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 16, 2021) Medical personnel on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, administer the Johnson & Johnson…
CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 16, 2021) Medical personnel on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, administer the Johnson & Johnson…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393456/free-photo-image-covid-vaccination-images-africom-armFree Image from public domain license
Flu vaccine poster template, editable text and design
Flu vaccine poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482600/flu-vaccine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
First Pendleton service members receive COVID vaccine.
First Pendleton service members receive COVID vaccine.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394010/free-photo-image-california-career-cc0Free Image from public domain license
Flu vaccine Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Flu vaccine Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254202/flu-vaccine-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
The United States Delivers COVID-19 Vaccines to UkraineThe United States delivers more than 2.3 million Pfizer COVID-19…
The United States Delivers COVID-19 Vaccines to UkraineThe United States delivers more than 2.3 million Pfizer COVID-19…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654714/image-hand-person-tapeFree Image from public domain license
Flu vaccine blog banner template, editable text & design
Flu vaccine blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254185/flu-vaccine-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 20, 2021) A COVID-19 vaccine sits in the medical department of the Arleigh Burke-class guided…
SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 20, 2021) A COVID-19 vaccine sits in the medical department of the Arleigh Burke-class guided…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393455/free-photo-image-vaccine-covidFree Image from public domain license
Health center Facebook cover template, editable design
Health center Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814474/health-center-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 20, 2021) Cmdr. Christopher Petro, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile…
SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 20, 2021) Cmdr. Christopher Petro, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393478/free-photo-image-vaccination-nurse-armFree Image from public domain license
Health center Instagram post template, editable design
Health center Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7641436/health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
NMCCL administers first COVID-19 vaccines 201229-N-VK310-0002 Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on December 28, 2020…
NMCCL administers first COVID-19 vaccines 201229-N-VK310-0002 Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on December 28, 2020…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393818/free-photo-image-arm-army-biontechFree Image from public domain license
Flu vaccine Instagram story template, editable social media design
Flu vaccine Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254186/flu-vaccine-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, ITALY (Jan. 9, 2021)-- Angeline Mitchell, registered nurse and American Red Cross volunteer…
NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, ITALY (Jan. 9, 2021)-- Angeline Mitchell, registered nurse and American Red Cross volunteer…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393470/free-photo-image-cc0-corona-coronavirusFree Image from public domain license
Ask your doctor poster template, editable text and design
Ask your doctor poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12062156/ask-your-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The United States Delivers COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to EgyptThe United States delivers 1.5 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Egypt on…
The United States Delivers COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to EgyptThe United States delivers 1.5 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Egypt on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647972/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Vaccination blog banner template, editable text
Vaccination blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11804630/vaccination-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The United States Delivers COVID-19 Vaccines to BangladeshThe United States delivers 6 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine…
The United States Delivers COVID-19 Vaccines to BangladeshThe United States delivers 6 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072950/photo-image-person-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license
Flu vaccine blog banner template, editable text
Flu vaccine blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482556/flu-vaccine-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
USAID-supported mobile vaccination sites vaccinated around 29,000 people. Photo by USAID EpiC. August, 2021. Original public…
USAID-supported mobile vaccination sites vaccinated around 29,000 people. Photo by USAID EpiC. August, 2021. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708744/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-womanFree Image from public domain license
Vaccination blog banner template, editable design
Vaccination blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836817/vaccination-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andrew Looks, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital (USHN) Naples, administers the Moderna coronavirus…
Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andrew Looks, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital (USHN) Naples, administers the Moderna coronavirus…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393591/free-photo-image-administer-arm-cc0Free Image from public domain license
Vaccination Instagram post template, editable design
Vaccination Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7641437/vaccination-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
A Ugandan soldier serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) takes the COVID-19 jab at the launch of the…
A Ugandan soldier serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) takes the COVID-19 jab at the launch of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373000/free-photo-image-vaccine-african-black-doctors-patientFree Image from public domain license
Diverse vaccinated people png, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
Diverse vaccinated people png, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178921/diverse-vaccinated-people-png-covid-19-healthcare-remix-editable-designView license
COVID-19 Vaccination Sites.
COVID-19 Vaccination Sites.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393997/free-photo-image-vaccine-injection-nurseFree Image from public domain license
Medical checkup poster template, editable text and design
Medical checkup poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950289/medical-checkup-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The United States delivers 204,750 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Jamaica on November 5, 2021. Original public domain image from…
The United States delivers 204,750 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Jamaica on November 5, 2021. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708501/photo-image-medicine-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license