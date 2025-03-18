Edit ImageCropU.S. Naval Academy (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagemilitaryafrican american public domainpeoplemanblackpublic domainwomenafricaThe U.S. Naval Academy Brigade of Midshipmen marches in a parade on Worden Field. May 27, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey/Released). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 960 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3334 x 2667 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D couple reading at library editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397251/couple-reading-library-editable-remixView license2017 First Spring Formal Parade. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394729/free-photo-image-2017-first-spring-formal-parade-america-americanFree Image from public domain licenseHands joined over wooden table remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941061/hands-joined-over-wooden-table-remixView licensePlebe Summer Drill Practice On Worden Field US Naval Academy Annapolis MD, Class of 2016. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394739/free-photo-image-america-american-militaryFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of diverse people using digital devices remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927467/group-diverse-people-using-digital-devices-remixView licenseGraduation ceremony. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394683/free-photo-image-african-american-americaFree Image from public domain licenseJacket mockup, white aesthetic outerwear designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614598/jacket-mockup-white-aesthetic-outerwear-designView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (April 22, 2022) Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy take part in the second formal parade of the season.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994013/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTurtleneck shirt mockup, African American couplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7634603/turtleneck-shirt-mockup-african-american-coupleView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (July 21, 2022) The 4th Class Plebe Summer Regiment from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2026 watch…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072824/photo-image-face-people-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928196/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 18, 2020) The United States Naval Academy holds the fourth swearing-in event for the Class of 2020.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400279/free-photo-image-2020-graduation-captain-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928220/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseMidshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy take part in the second formal parade of the season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708629/photo-image-public-domain-people-gunFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928211/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (July 21, 2022) The 4th Class Plebe Summer Regiment from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2026 watch…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072818/photo-image-person-public-domain-summerFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928223/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseBrigade physical training. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394737/free-photo-image-america-american-militaryFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican family spending time together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928215/african-family-spending-time-together-remixView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 20, 2020) The United States Naval Academy holds the fifth swearing-in event for the Class of 2020.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394718/free-photo-image-black-man-portrait-african-americanFree Image from public domain licenseHoodie mockup, unisex apparel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8094178/hoodie-mockup-unisex-apparel-editable-designView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug. 30, 2022) The United States Naval Academy holds the first practice of the season on Worden Field.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073016/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSneakers mockup, men's fashion shoothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7631431/sneakers-mockup-mens-fashion-shootView licenseMcCain funeral. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394678/free-photo-image-military-america-americanFree Image from public domain licenseJacket mockup, purple retro outerwear designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614767/jacket-mockup-purple-retro-outerwear-designView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (April 22, 2022) Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy take part in the second formal parade of the season.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072810/photo-image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensediverse people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972734/diverse-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (July 12, 2019) Midshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2023 complete…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394732/free-photo-image-academy-african-american-americaFree Image from public domain licensediverse people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927906/diverse-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseUSNA Museum Schoolhouse at Sea: The War of 1812 and the Chesapeake. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394719/free-photo-image-woman-america-americanFree Image from public domain licensediverse people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927690/diverse-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseNavy vs ECUhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394723/free-photo-image-naval-america-americanFree Image from public domain licensediverse people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927636/diverse-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseSea trials 2018. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394688/free-photo-image-american-navy-adventure-americaFree Image from public domain licensediverse people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927894/diverse-people-having-meeting-remixView licensePlebe Summer 2020https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394670/free-photo-image-beach-america-americanFree Image from public domain licenseHands doing an explaining gesture remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972700/hands-doing-explaining-gesture-remixView licenseThe United States Naval Academy Midshipmen play football against the U.S. Air Force Academy Falcons at Navy-Marine Corps…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708550/photo-image-public-domain-people-whiteFree Image from public domain licensediverse people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927832/diverse-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseNavy vs Tulane football game 2015. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394639/free-photo-image-america-american-footballFree Image from public domain license