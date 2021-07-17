Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagetractorflower industrypollinator flowersfarm tractorflowerpublic domainindustryphotoAn Allis-Chalmers tractor sits in a field of flowers at Goldpetal Farms in Chaptico, Md., July 17, 2021. USDA/FPAC Photo by Preston Keres. 