Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagebazaarfoodgrocerymarketorganic marketpersonpublic domainwomanSang Lee Farms Primary Manager Lucy Senesac and her team participate in the Westhampton Beach Farmers Market,, New York, November 6, 2021. (FPAC photo by Preston Keres). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 801 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4928 x 3288 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMobile phone screen mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14884316/mobile-phone-screen-mockup-editable-designView licenseA member of Sang Lee Farms staff picks lettuce, in Peconic, New York, November 5, 2021. (FPAC photo by Preston Keres).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708505/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic produce poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11597843/organic-produce-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA member of the Sang Lee Farms staff harvests ginger, in Peconic, New York, November 5, 2021. (FPAC photo by Preston Keres).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708497/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license3D woman shopping at supermarket editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453595/woman-shopping-supermarket-editable-remixView licenseSang Lee Farms Primary Manager Lucy Senesac and her team participate in the Westhampton Beach Farmers Market, New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708510/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic produce Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11227694/organic-produce-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA member of Sang Lee Farms staff picks lettuce, in Peconic, New York, November 5, 2021. (FPAC photo by Preston Keres).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708659/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license3D shop owner using tablet editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393880/shop-owner-using-tablet-editable-remixView licenseA member of Sang Lee Farms staff picks cabbage, in Peconic, New York, November 5, 2021. (FPAC photo by Preston Keres).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708578/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license3D old woman grocery shopping editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398220/old-woman-grocery-shopping-editable-remixView licenseSang Lee Farms staff clean freshly picked Squash, in Peconic, New York, November 5, 2021. (FPAC photo by Preston Keres).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708615/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic produce Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743353/organic-produce-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseFingerling potatoes, corps. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733761/photo-image-public-domain-women-agFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic superfoods Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714158/organic-superfoods-instagram-post-templateView licenseA member of Sang Lee Farms staff picks lettuce, in Peconic, New York, November 5, 2021. (FPAC photo by Preston Keres).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708499/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic produce Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11596876/organic-produce-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEaster egg radishes, fresh vegetables. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731921/photo-image-plant-public-domain-women-agFree Image from public domain licenseSupermarket poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052462/supermarket-poster-templateView licenseSang Lee Farms, in Peconic, New York, transitioning to third generation, grows more than 100 varieties of specialty…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735014/photo-image-public-domain-women-agFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic produce blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11596877/organic-produce-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFarmer's market, local produce, colorful vegetable. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731890/photo-image-plant-public-domain-purpleFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery delivery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13077341/grocery-delivery-poster-templateView licenseBrussel Sprouts, fresh vegetable background. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731919/photo-image-plant-public-domain-women-agFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery delivery Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13077264/grocery-delivery-facebook-story-templateView licensePurple cauliflower, fresh vegetable. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733839/photo-image-plant-public-domain-women-agFree Image from public domain license3D old woman grocery shopping editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457578/old-woman-grocery-shopping-editable-remixView licenseSquash & pumpkins, homegrown vegetable. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731985/photo-image-plant-public-domain-women-agFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery delivery blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13077263/grocery-delivery-blog-banner-templateView licenseAsian Eggplant, vegetable picking. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731927/photo-image-plant-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseFood market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769774/food-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSang Lee Farms, in Peconic, New York, transitioning to third generation, grows more than 100 varieties of specialty…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735017/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714156/grocery-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseFresh carrots, farm produce, vegetable. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731972/photo-image-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery delivery Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704882/grocery-delivery-facebook-post-templateView licenseFresh carrot, closeup vegetable. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731865/photo-image-public-domain-women-agFree Image from public domain licenseFresh produce Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10987975/fresh-produce-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSang Lee Farms, in Peconic, New York, transitioning to third generation, grows more than 100 varieties of specialty…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735085/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan grocer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052460/artisan-grocer-poster-templateView licenseGarlic, Asian produce, herbs & spices. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731995/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain license