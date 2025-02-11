Edit ImageCropU.S. Naval Academy (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imagecheerleadertailgate footballschoolstadium cheerathlete schoolfootball cheerstadium2021 footballThe United States Naval Academy Midshipmen face off against Marshall University during the football game at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey/Released). Annapolis, Md., September 4, 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr
Free for Personal and Business use
Editorial
Public Domain
JPEG
Low Resolution 1200 x 800 px
High Resolution (HD) 5568 x 3712 px | 300 dpi
View CC0 license 