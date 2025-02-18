Edit ImageCropU.S. Naval Academy (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagesummer activitywomen sportwoman rock climbingpersonsportspublic domainwomenphotoMidshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2025 from 29th company, learn rock climbing skills during Plebe Summer. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Quinn P. Schneider/Released). Annapolis, Md, July 14, 2021. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarReach new heights Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14715846/reach-new-heights-instagram-post-templateView licenseMidshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2025 participate in the endurance course…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708645/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427785/explore-facebook-post-templateView licenseMidshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2025 complete the squad combat course during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708514/photo-image-public-domain-women-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventure Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427787/mountain-adventure-facebook-post-templateView licenseMidshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2025, participate in damage control training…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708545/photo-image-public-domain-people-waterFree Image from public domain licenseHiking inspiration goals Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14715926/hiking-inspiration-goals-instagram-post-templateView licenseMidshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2025, participate in a boxing smoker during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708630/photo-image-public-domain-mask-peopleFree Image from public domain license3D woman climbing mountain, extreme sports editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396852/woman-climbing-mountain-extreme-sports-editable-remixView licenseMidshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2025 complete weapons training during Plebe…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708521/photo-image-public-domain-people-gunFree Image from public domain license3D woman climbing mountain, extreme sports editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395257/woman-climbing-mountain-extreme-sports-editable-remixView licenseThe US Naval Academy welcomes the incoming 4th class midshipmen, or plebes, of the Class of 2025 during a two-day induction…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708631/photo-image-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license3D woman climbing mountain, extreme sports editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458629/woman-climbing-mountain-extreme-sports-editable-remixView licenseMidshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2025, participate in damage control training…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708516/photo-image-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBackpacker friends traveling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914341/backpacker-friends-traveling-togetherView licenseMidshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2024 run the Endurance Course during Plebe…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708601/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license3D woman climbing mountain, extreme sports editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394484/woman-climbing-mountain-extreme-sports-editable-remixView licenseMidshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2025 complete the first formal parade of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708512/photo-image-public-domain-person-blackFree Image from public domain license3D woman climbing mountain, extreme sports editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457778/woman-climbing-mountain-extreme-sports-editable-remixView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (August 23, 2021) Midshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2025 attend…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735039/photo-image-logo-public-domain-baseballFree Image from public domain licenseBackpacker friends traveling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914401/backpacker-friends-traveling-togetherView licenseMidshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2024 participate in survival swim lessons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708509/photo-image-public-domain-person-waterFree Image from public domain license3D woman climbing mountain, extreme sports editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396276/woman-climbing-mountain-extreme-sports-editable-remixView licenseMidshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2026 participate in sailing lessons during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993939/photo-image-person-women-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFemale backpackers on cliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901537/female-backpackers-cliffView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug. 4, 2022) Midshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, of 2nd company from the United States Naval Academy Class of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071673/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseYoung female friends on backpacking adventurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914808/young-female-friends-backpacking-adventureView licenseRock climbing gears.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995822/rock-climbing-gearsFree Image from public domain licenseBackpacker friends hiking together, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000932/backpacker-friends-hiking-together-editable-remix-designView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (July 18, 2022) Midshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, of 12th Company from the United States Naval Academy Class…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072825/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClimbing for beginners poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786200/climbing-for-beginners-poster-templateView licenseSea Trials Class of 2024https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394663/free-photo-image-academy-america-americanFree Image from public domain licenseTravel booking website Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481042/travel-booking-website-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (July 11 , 2022) Midshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, of 25th and 26th Company from the United States Naval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071506/photo-image-hand-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseHiking trips Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451420/hiking-trips-instagram-post-templateView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 17, 2022) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen participate in Sea Trials. Sea Trials is a capstone event for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073027/photo-image-face-hand-plantFree Image from public domain licenseBackpacker friends traveling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914350/backpacker-friends-traveling-togetherView licenseSea Trials Class of 2024https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394666/free-photo-image-exercise-academy-americaFree Image from public domain licenseTrekking equipment sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451419/trekking-equipment-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseAdventure ropes course, outdoor activity.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995827/adventure-ropes-course-outdoor-activityFree Image from public domain license