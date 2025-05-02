Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imageteacher classroomlunch kids school lunchteacherschool lunchclassroomschool foodteacher kidsclassroom studentSchool Nutrition Professional talking with elementary school students about school lunch. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTeaching strategies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828654/teaching-strategies-instagram-post-templateView licenseHigh school students participating in a school lunch taste test. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708671/photo-image-public-domain-women-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseElementary students in class, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000767/elementary-students-class-editable-remix-designView licenseHigh school students participating in a school lunch taste test. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708690/photo-image-public-domain-women-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseExperiential learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763030/experiential-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSchool Nutrition Professionals offering school lunch to students at the serving line. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708694/photo-image-public-domain-women-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classroom mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333424/editable-classroom-mockupView licenseSchool Nutrition Professional preparing the school lunch serving line with vegetables for a burrito bar. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708689/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927889/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseParent and child talking about the school lunch menu posted on the refrigerator at home. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708661/photo-image-public-domain-people-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927795/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseElementary school participating in a school lunch taste-test event. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708713/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928209/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseAmerican school lunch tray.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648185/american-school-lunch-trayFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927934/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licensePreschoolers harvesting sweet potatoes in the garden. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708580/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928216/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseAmerican school lunch tray.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647845/american-school-lunch-trayFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928240/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license5 peeled cucumber rounds (1/4 cup vegetables total) on white background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735008/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928193/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license1/4 cup roasted sweet potatoes on white background (1/4 cup vegetables).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735000/photo-image-public-domain-food-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927859/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView license1/8 cup broccoli on white background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735083/18-cup-broccoli-white-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927983/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseGreen bell peppers thinly sliced on white background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734964/photo-image-public-domain-green-foodFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927941/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseRed bell peppers thinly sliced on white background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734978/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928199/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseA school lunch tray showing a reimbursable meal for grades 9 through 12 served by Boston Public Schools in Massachusetts.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654783/photo-image-plant-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928205/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseA school lunch tray showing a reimbursable meal for grades 9 through 12 served by the San Francisco Unifed School District…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654765/photo-image-plant-public-domain-orangesFree Image from public domain licenseEncouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591920/encouraging-classroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHealthy school lunch interactionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17467252/healthy-school-lunch-interactionView licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927917/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licensePreschool students and teacher matching food cutouts with the colors of the rainbow in the classroom. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708691/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseYoung students participating in classroom remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927826/young-students-participating-classroom-remixView licenseA school lunch tray showing a reimbursable meal for grades 9 through 12 served by the North East Independent School District…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654747/photo-image-public-domain-food-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757821/back-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiddle school students eating school lunch in the cafeteria. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708570/photo-image-public-domain-person-kidsFree Image from public domain license