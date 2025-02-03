Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepresident carbiden carpresidentialpersonhousemancarpublic domainPresident Joe Biden walks from the Oval Office of the White House to the Presidential limousine on the South Lawn driveway Tuesday, July 27, 2021, as he departs en route to the ODNI Headquarters in Tysons Corner, Virginia. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 907 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2268 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPresidential election blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956490/presidential-election-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden claps during a clean car event Thursday, August 5, 2021 on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708857/photo-image-public-domain-person-sunglassesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918863/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn to board Marine One on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, as he departs the White…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654249/image-face-people-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903409/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, November 21…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993942/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902587/png-element-american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licenseThe Presidential flag flies on the hood of the Presidential limousine as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden board…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652388/image-logo-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseVote, election campaign Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735422/vote-election-campaign-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks to essential and frontline workers and military families attending the Fourth of July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708876/photo-image-podium-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseUS election Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735700/electionView licensePresident Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden ride in the motorcade from the White House to the Ronald Reagan Building…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051055/image-public-domain-people-carFree Image from public domain licenseVote, election campaign poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956267/vote-election-campaign-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden prepares to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 25, 2021, en route to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708717/photo-image-public-domain-people-grassFree Image from public domain licenseVoting power Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735940/voting-power-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden signs S.409, an Act “to provide the availability of amounts for customer education initiatives and non…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708724/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseUS election Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736750/election-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, signs H.R. 1319, the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021”…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046096/photo-image-public-domain-person-tableFree Image from public domain licenseUS election Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736751/electionView licensePresident Joe Biden walks through the Rose Garden, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, on his way to the White House Library. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708574/photo-image-flower-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseE-commerce poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898934/e-commerce-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden tapes a video address on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the Cross Hall of the White House. (Official White…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708779/photo-image-public-domain-person-cameraFree Image from public domain license3D delivery man on scooter editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394254/delivery-man-scooter-editable-remixView licensePresident Joe Biden signs two executive orders on healthcare Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046094/photo-image-public-domain-person-tableFree Image from public domain licenseSupply chain management poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898760/supply-chain-management-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk through the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday, July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708730/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseInternational shipping poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898767/international-shipping-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden arrives to lay a wreath and observes a moment of silence on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Arlington…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046042/photo-image-public-domain-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial president day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964709/special-president-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden laugh together in the Oval Office, Jan. 22, 2009.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051143/image-public-domain-people-roomFree Image from public domain licenseU.S. election Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735921/us-election-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden drives a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon during a clean cars event, Thursday, August 5, 2021. (Official White…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708607/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseAmerica election Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736753/america-election-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden signs the commission for Lloyd Austin to be Secretary of Defense Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in the Oval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046110/photo-image-public-domain-person-tableFree Image from public domain licenseSouth korea election Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694160/south-korea-election-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in the Oval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046004/photo-image-public-domain-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseVote, election campaign Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539466/vote-election-campaign-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk across West Executive Avenue, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, on their…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652423/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616435/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in the Oval Office…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046106/photo-image-public-domain-wood-personFree Image from public domain license