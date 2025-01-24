Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebidenjoe bidenpublic domain bidenjoe biden on phoneus white houseus presidentsworkcall phonePresident Joe Biden listens as he talks on the phone with U.S. Senator Tom Carper, D-Del., during congressional call time on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103568/house-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with U.S. Senator Tom Carper, D-Del., during congressional call time on Friday, July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708740/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseCorporate consultations Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482266/corporate-consultations-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, during congressional call time on Friday, July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708856/photo-image-phone-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseJob opportunity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950154/job-opportunity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks during the funeral service of former Virginia Senator John Warner, Wednesday, June 23…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708716/photo-image-public-domain-mask-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCorporate consultations Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482245/corporate-consultations-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden signs S.409, an Act “to provide the availability of amounts for customer education initiatives and non…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708724/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseOnline shopping support blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212269/online-shopping-support-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks to essential and frontline workers and military families attending the Fourth of July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708876/photo-image-podium-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCorporate consultations blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482226/corporate-consultations-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA U.S. Marine opens the door as President Joe Biden prepares to disembark Marine One, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Antrim…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708721/photo-image-public-domain-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseOnline shopping support Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212271/online-shopping-support-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePresident Joe Biden claps during a clean car event Thursday, August 5, 2021 on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708857/photo-image-public-domain-person-sunglassesFree Image from public domain licenseOnline shopping support Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212270/online-shopping-support-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePresident Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk through the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday, July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708730/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCaucasian woman on the phone, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887814/caucasian-woman-the-phone-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden meets with White House staff to review remarks he will give on buying American, Tuesday, July 27, 2021…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708633/photo-image-public-domain-person-meetingFree Image from public domain licenseCall center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209677/call-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden meets with advisers before a phone call to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073012/photo-image-face-people-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseCorporate consultations poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763668/corporate-consultations-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden walks through the Rose Garden, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, on his way to the White House Library. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708574/photo-image-flower-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseProperty management blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778109/property-management-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden speaks on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046060/photo-image-phone-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's day special Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072602/valentines-day-special-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with Katherine Tai in the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, March 18, 2021, to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046061/photo-image-phone-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseRetirement home poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609192/retirement-home-poster-template-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with Finland President Sauli Niinistö and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646936/photo-image-face-person-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing service poster template, customizable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071451/marketing-service-poster-template-customizableView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, Monday, July 19, 2021 in the State Dining Room of the White House.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708773/photo-image-podium-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseRetirement home Pinterest pin template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609163/imageView licensePresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the Oval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648035/photo-image-phone-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseLife insurance flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608429/life-insurance-flyer-template-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden makes a call Saturday, April 10, 2021, in the in his private dining area of the White House. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046069/photo-image-face-phone-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing service email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071482/marketing-service-email-header-template-customizable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden meets privately with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the Oval Office of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708875/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing service Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071454/marketing-service-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licensePresident Joe Biden drives a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon during a clean cars event, Thursday, August 5, 2021. (Official White…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708607/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing service flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071452/marketing-service-flyer-template-editableView licensePresident Joe Biden shows a photo to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the Oval Office of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708621/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain license